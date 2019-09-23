Take BHC computer classes in EM, RI
Black Hawk College teaches computer classes in East Moline and Rock Island.
Coming up at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline are:
• Getting Started with Your Computer – Monday, Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Cost is $49.
• Word Level 1 – Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $89.
Coming up at the college’s Adult Learning Center in Rock Island is:
• Access Part 2 – Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $89.
For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/computers or call 309-796-8223.
Explore variety of topics in community ed classes
Black Hawk College offers a variety of community education classes.
Coming up are:
• Business Writing Basics – Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $19.
• Mindful Eating – Tuesdays, Oct. 1-22 from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $35.
• The Memory Benefits of Mindful Meditation – Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. Cost is $19.
• Starting Your Family Search – Thursdays, Oct. 3-31 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cost is $50.
• Beginning Knitting – Thursdays, Oct. 3-24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $39.
• Chair Aerobics – Thursdays, Oct. 3 to Nov. 21, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Cost is $49.
• Yoga Stretch – Thursdays, Oct. 3 to Nov. 21, from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Cost is $49.
Class locations vary. To register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Fork truck operator safety class Oct. 2
Take Fork Truck Operator Safety and Driving Training on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at Black Hawk College.
The course will cover the OSHA standard for safety, forklift inspection and basic driving practice.
Cost is $99. To register, visit www.bhc.edu/OSHA or call 309-796-5718.
Get health care provider training at BHC
Get health care training this fall at the Black Hawk College Outreach Center in East Moline.
Coming up are:
• Medical Terminology Basics – Wednesdays, Oct. 2 to Nov. 20, from 6-7:30 p.m. Cost is $195.
• Medical Receptionist – Thursdays, Oct. 3-24 from 6-8:30 p.m. Cost is $195.
• EKG Technician – Fridays, Oct. 4 to Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $395.
To register, visit www.bhc.edu/health or call 309-796-8223.
BHC offering food manager training in Spanish
Restaurant and food service workers can get training in Spanish at Black Hawk College.
The Food Protection Manager Certification course uses the ServSafe curriculum, which meets Illinois and Iowa state certification requirements.
Classes will be Fridays, Oct. 4-18, from 4-8 p.m. at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline.
To register, visit www.bhc.edu/foodservice or call 309-796-8223.