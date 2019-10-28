Take BHC computer classes in EM, RI
Black Hawk College offers computer classes in East Moline and Rock Island.
Moving to Windows 10 will be Monday, Nov. 4 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline. Cost is $40.
Excel Levels 1-3 will be Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the college’s Adult Learning Center in Rock Island. Cost is $97 per class.
Choose from:
• Excel Level 1 – Nov. 5
• Excel Level 2 – Nov. 12
• Excel Level 3 – Nov. 19
For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/computers or call 309-796-8223.
Get creative with BHC community ed classes
Explore your creativity with Black Hawk College community education classes.
Coming up are:
• Spanish – Tuesdays, Nov. 5-19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $45.
• Break into Freelance Writing – Tuesdays, Nov. 5-19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $39.
• Beginning Ballroom Dancing – Tuesdays, Nov. 5 to Dec. 10, from 7-8:30 p.m. Cost is $52 per couple.
• Drawing Animals – Wednesdays, Nov. 6-27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $39.
• Crocheting a Gift – Tuesdays, Nov. 12-19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $28.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Four-hour health care provider CPR class offered
Are you a health care provider and need to take CPR? Take your training at Black Hawk College.
Choose from:
• Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 4:30-8:30 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 8 from noon to 4 p.m.
Cost is $59, which includes the manual and BLS-CPR card. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/health or call 309-796-8223.
Get food manager training at BHC
Restaurant and food service workers can get training at Black Hawk College.
The Food Protection Manager Certification course uses the ServSafe curriculum, which meets Illinois and Iowa state certification requirements.
Choose from:
• Tuesday, Nov. 12 and Thursday, Nov. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Monday-Thursday, Nov. 18-21, from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost is $147 for either class. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/foodservice or call 309-796-8223.
Fork truck operator safety class Nov. 13
Get Fork Truck Operator Safety and Driving Training on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at Black Hawk College.
The course will cover the OSHA standard for safety, forklift inspection and basic driving practice.
Cost is $99. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/OSHA or call 309-796-5718.