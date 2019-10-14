BHC closed Oct. 14
All Black Hawk College facilities will be closed Monday, Oct. 14.
Apply to BHC for free Oct. 18
Want to attend Black Hawk College but haven’t applied yet? Prospective BHC students can apply for free on Friday, Oct. 18.
Students planning to attend in Spring 2020, Summer 2020 or Fall 2020 are eligible.
Apply online Oct. 18 from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. at www.bhc.edu/apply using code FREEAPP.
Explore BHC Day is Oct. 18
Learn more about Black Hawk College at Explore BHC Day on Friday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.
Explore BHC Day is a great opportunity for parents and prospective students to tour campus and learn more about programs, scholarships and getting started.
RSVP by calling 309-796-5341 or register online at www.bhc.edu/go.
Trainings available for health care professionals
Black Hawk College offers classes for health care professionals.
Coming up are:
• Phlebotomy Technician –Mondays and Fridays, Oct. 18 to Nov. 22, from 4-8 p.m. Cost is $735.
• American Heart Association Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers (BLS-CPR) – Choose from Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. or Friday, Oct. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $59.
You have free articles remaining.
For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/health.
Explore topics in community ed classes
Explore a variety of topics in Black Hawk College community education classes.
Coming up are:
• Becoming a Foster Parent – Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9-11 a.m. Free but must register.
• Excel Level 1A – Monday, Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Cost is $49.
• iPad: Intermediate – Monday, Oct. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $23.
• Benefits of Essential Oils for Children with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) – Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $23.
• Acoustics for Professionals - Residential and Commercial – Tuesdays, Oct. 22 to Nov. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m. Cost is $75.
• The Art of Healing – Wednesdays, Oct. 23 to Nov. 13, from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $35.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Payroll professionals get in-depth with BHC course
Payroll professionals can get an in-depth understanding of advanced payroll topics with PayTrain Level 2 at Black Hawk College.
Classes will be Tuesdays, Oct. 22 to Dec. 10, from 6-9 p.m. at the college’s Adult Learning Center in Rock Island. Cost is $695.
For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/payroll or call 309-796-8223.