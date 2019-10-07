Learn QuickBooks accounting for small biz at BHC
Get a better handle on your business finances with the eight-night QuickBooks for Small Business course Oct. 15 to Nov. 7 at Black Hawk College.
The class will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $199.
The registration deadline is Thursday, Oct. 10. Call 309-796-5718 or go to www.bhc.edu/btc.
Parents, tots swim together in BHC class
Does your little one enjoy the water? Sign up for the Parent/Tot Swim Class at Black Hawk College.
Children ages 6 months to 3 years will become comfortable in the water while having fun and bonding with their caregiver.
Classes will be Saturdays, Oct. 12 to Nov. 23, from 8:30-9 a.m. Cost is $60 for one child and one adult.
To register, visit www.bhc.edu/swim or call 309-796-5601.
Get CPR, AED, first aid training at BHC
Need CPR, AED or first aid training for your job? Or just want to be prepared for an emergency?
Take an American Heart Association Heartsaver class Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Black Hawk College. Cost is $85.
For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/communityhealth or call 309-796-8223.
Explore variety of topics in BHC community ed classes
Black Hawk College offers a variety of community education classes.
Coming up are:
• Scholarship Writing Workshop – Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 1:30-5 p.m. Cost is $5.
• Essential Oils for Pregnancy, Birth and Babies – Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $23.
• Word for Advanced Users – Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $89.
• Refresher Crocheting – Tuesdays, Oct. 15-22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $28.
• Find Your Life Purpose – Wednesdays, Oct. 16 to Nov. 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $50.
• Ceramics – Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 16 to Dec. 9, from 5:30-8:15 p.m.
• Cardio Kickboxing – Thursdays, Oct. 17 to Nov. 21, from 7-8 p.m. Cost is $39.
• How to Take Better Photos – Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $59.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.