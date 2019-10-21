{{featured_button_text}}
Reception Oct. 31 for Rehmer mixed media exhibit at BHC

The ArtSpace Gallery at Black Hawk College is exhibiting “A Tenuous Space” — mixed media artwork by Sarah Rehmer — through Friday, Nov. 1. A closing reception will be 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, with an artist’s talk at 4 p.m. The ArtSpace Gallery is on the first floor of Building 4 at the Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. For more information, call 309-796-5473.

 Submitted

SAT prep, Excel, crochet, signing classes set

Black Hawk College offers a variety of community education classes.

Coming up are:

• SAT Exam Preparation — Saturdays, Oct. 26 to Nov. 16, 1-4 p.m. Cost is $119.

• Excel Level 1B — Monday, Oct. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Cost is $49.

• Pattern Reading for Crocheting — Tuesdays, Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $28.

• American Sign Language (ASL)-Intermediate — Tuesdays, Oct. 29 to Dec. 3, 6-8 p.m. Cost is $120.

For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.

Work on electrical energized equipment?

Do you work on or near electrical energized equipment?

Reduce your risk of electrical shock with Control of Hazardous Energy — Lockout/Tagout training at Black Hawk College.

The class will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus. Cost $129. Register by Thursday, Oct. 24.

For more information, call 309-796-5718 or visit www.bhc.edu/btc and select Public Training for Individuals.

Become a lifeguard with training at BHC

Want a pool job this summer? Take lifeguard training this fall at Black Hawk College in Moline.

Students must be:

• At least 15 years old

• Able to swim 300 yards

• Able to retrieve a diving brick from the deep end and swim 20 yards with the brick

• Able to swim with head and eyes in water without goggles

The class will meet six times Nov. 3-21. Cost is $175.

For more information, visit www.bhc.edu/lifeguard or email amyettej@bhc.edu. To register, call 796-5601.

Register for next BHC welding class

Production MIG welding and Stick/TIG welding classes begin Monday, Nov. 4.

Both classes are 140 hours. The first 40 hours are classroom training. The remaining 100 hours are in the weld lab with hands-on experience.

Choose from day or evening classes — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4-9 p.m. — Monday-Friday, Nov. 4 to Dec. 11.

Cost is $1,999. Register by Wednesday, Oct. 30.

For more information, visit www.bhc.edu/welding or call 309-796-5718.

Underground Railroad focus of BHC luncheon

Learn about the large part Illinois played in the Underground Railroad at a Thursday, Nov. 7, Black Hawk College Lifelong Learner Lunch.

The event will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island. Cost is $23. Register by Thursday, Oct. 31.

For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/lifelong or call 309-796-8223.

