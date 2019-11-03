Registration begins Nov. 5 for spring BHC classes
Registration for Spring 2020 classes begins Tuesday.
Minimester classes begin Monday, Dec. 16, and spring classes begin Monday, Jan. 13.
Because some classes fill quickly, students are encouraged to register early. New students are encouraged to work in person with a Black Hawk College advisor.
The Spring 2020 class schedule is available on the college’s website at www.bhc.edu/schedules. Registration information is available at www.bhc.edu/register.
For more information, call the Enrollment Services Office at the Quad-Cities Campus at 309-796-5300 or 800-334-1311, ext. 5300, or at the East Campus at 309-854-1703, or 800-233-5671, ext. 1703.
BHC offering classes for health care providers
Black Hawk College offers health care classes on a variety of subjects.
Coming up are:
• Growth and Development Age 0-3 – Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 10-11:30 a.m. Cost is $25.
• Everyday Ethics for the Caring Professions – Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $35.
• Essential Oils for Stress Management, Relaxation and Sleep – Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $23.
You have free articles remaining.
Continuing education credits are available. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/communityhealth or call 309-796-8223.
Explore BHC Day is Nov. 15
Learn more about Black Hawk College at Explore BHC Day at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.
Explore BHC Day is a great opportunity for parents and prospective students to take a tour of campus and learn more about programs, scholarships and getting started.
RSVP by calling 309-796-5341 or register online at www.bhc.edu/go.
Apply to BHC for free Nov. 15
Want to attend Black Hawk College but haven’t applied yet? Prospective BHC students can apply for FREE on Friday, Nov. 15.
Students planning to attend in Spring 2020, Summer 2020 or Fall 2020 are eligible.
Apply online Nov. 15 from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. at www.bhc.edu/apply using code FREEAPP.
BHC closed Nov. 11
All Black Hawk College locations and facilities will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.