BHC closed for Thanksgiving, students can register online
All Black Hawk College locations and facilities will be closed Nov. 28-30 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Saturday classes will not be conducted Nov. 30. Classes will resume Monday, Dec. 2.
Students are reminded that they still can register online when the college is closed.
Minimester classes begin Monday, Dec. 16, and Spring 2020 classes begin Monday, Jan. 13.
The Spring 2020 class schedule is available on the college’s website at www.bhc.edu/schedules. Registration information is available at www.bhc.edu/register.
Enjoy free concerts by BHC music students
Enjoy a variety of musical performances by Black Hawk College students this semester.
Unless otherwise noted, performances are at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline.
• BHC Community String Orchestra – Monday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in Building 1, Room 308 (theatre)
• BHC Community Band – Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in Building 4, second floor, Hawk’s Nest
• BHC Electronic Music Concert – Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. in Building 1, Room 308 (theatre)
• BHC Holiday Choral Concert – Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 2201 7th Ave., Moline
All events are free and open to the public.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, call 309-796-5479.
Explore variety of topics in BHC community ed classes
Black Hawk College offers a variety of community education classes.
Coming up are:
• Essential Oils of the Bible – Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $23.
• Meditation 101 – Wednesdays, Jan. 8-29, from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $35.
• Clearing Out in the New Year – Thursdays, Jan. 9-30, from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $35.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Get food manager training in two-day class
Restaurant and food service workers can get training at Black Hawk College.
The Food Protection Manager Certification course uses the ServSafe curriculum, which meets Illinois and Iowa state certification requirements.
Classes will be Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Thursday, Dec. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline. Cost is $147.
To register, visit www.bhc.edu/foodservice or call 309-796-8223.