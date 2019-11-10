BHC closed Nov. 11
All Black Hawk College locations and facilities will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Get CPR, AED, first aid training at BHC
Need CPR, AED or first aid training for your job? Or just want to be prepared for an emergency?
Take an American Heart Association Heartsaver class Friday, Nov. 22, from noon to 5 p.m. at Black Hawk College. Cost is $85.
For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/communityhealth or call 309-796-8223.
Enjoy free concerts by BHC music students
Enjoy a variety of music by Black Hawk College students this semester.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. in Building 1, Room 308 (theatre) at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. Guests should park in Lot 1 off 70th Street to access Building 1.
Coming up are:
• BHC Big Band and Jazz Combos – Wednesday, Nov. 20
• BHC Chamber Music Recital – Monday, Nov. 25
• BHC Vocal Recital – Tuesday, Nov. 26
All events are free and open to the public.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, call 309-796-5479.
One-day food manager training available in EM, Kewanee
Black Hawk College is offering a one-day Accelerated Food Protection Manager training in East Moline and Kewanee.
The class will cover the same Food Protection Manager material in one day instead of two. Participants will take the exam online at the end of class.
Choose from:
• Monday, Dec. 2, at the BHC Outreach Center in East Moline
• Monday, Dec. 16, at the BHC Community Education Center in Kewanee
Classes will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $129.
To register, visit www.bhc.edu/foodservice or call 309-796-8223.
Swim classes, aquatic exercise, pool parties and more at BHC
The Black Hawk College Community Aquatic Center offers many ways to stay fit and enjoy the water, even during cold weather!
The center offers lap swimming, open swim for families, aquatic exercise for adults and teens, youth swim school, parent/tot classes, adult swim classes, lifeguard training, Mermaid School and birthday parties.
Find out more at www.bhc.edu/aquatic.