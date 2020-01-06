Black Hawk College Digest: Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Take BHC computer classes in EM, RI
Black Hawk College offers computer classes in East Moline and Rock Island.
Moving to Windows 10 will be Monday, Jan. 13, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline. Cost is $40.
Excel Level 1 will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, and Excel Level 2 will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the college’s Adult Learning Center in Rock Island. Cost is $97 per class.
For more information, visit www.bhc.edu/computers or call 309-796-8223.
Register for next BHC welding class by Jan. 13
Production MIG welding and Stick/TIG welding classes begin Monday, Jan. 27.
Both classes are 140 hours. The first 40 hours are classroom training. The remaining 100 hours are in the weld lab with hands-on experience and demonstrating the proper use of materials.
Choose from day or evening classes – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4-9 p.m. – Monday-Friday, Jan. 27 to March 5.
Cost is $1,999. Register by Monday, Jan. 13.
For more information, visit www.bhc.edu/welding.
You have free articles remaining.
Get entry-level CNC skills with BHC training
Individuals with shop floor experience who want to operate CNC machines can learn how with CNC Production Machine Operator Level I at Black Hawk College.
The 64-hour, hands-on training will be Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 21 to March 12, from 5-9 p.m. at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.
Cost is $800. Register by Wednesday, Jan. 15.
For more information or to register, call 309-796-5718.
Explore BHC Day is Jan. 17
Learn more about Black Hawk College at Explore BHC Day at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.
Explore BHC Day is a great opportunity for parents and prospective students to take a tour of campus and learn more about programs, scholarships and getting started.
RSVP by calling 309-796-5341 or register at www.bhc.edu/go.
Orientations this month for highway construction training
A new session of the Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP) at Black Hawk College will begin Monday, March 2.
The 13-week program aims to increase the number of minorities, women and disadvantaged individuals working on Illinois Department of Transportation projects. There is no cost to those who are interviewed and accepted into the program.
Interested students must attend one orientation session Jan. 17, Jan. 22, Jan. 23 or Jan. 27. Register online at www.bhc.edu/hcctp or call 309-796-5729.