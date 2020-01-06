Black Hawk College Digest: Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Individuals with shop floor experience who want to operate CNC machines can learn how with CNC Production Machine Operator Level I at Black Hawk College.

The 64-hour, hands-on training will be Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 21 to March 12, from 5-9 p.m. at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.

Cost is $800. Register by Wednesday, Jan. 15.

For more information or to register, call 309-796-5718.

Explore BHC Day is Jan. 17

Learn more about Black Hawk College at Explore BHC Day at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.

Explore BHC Day is a great opportunity for parents and prospective students to take a tour of campus and learn more about programs, scholarships and getting started.

RSVP by calling 309-796-5341 or register at www.bhc.edu/go.

Orientations this month for highway construction training

A new session of the Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP) at Black Hawk College will begin Monday, March 2.