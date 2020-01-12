Black Hawk College Digest: Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

BHC releases Fall 2019 honors lists
At the end of the fall and spring semesters, Black Hawk College publishes High Honors and Honors lists to honor students for their academic achievement.
The Fall 2019 honors lists can be viewed at www.bhc.edu/honors.
BHC bookstore open Saturday, Jan. 18
The Hawk’s Hub – the Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Campus bookstore – will be open Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Hawk’s Hub is located in the lower lobby of Building 1. For more information, visit www.bhc.edu/bookstore or call 309-796-5500.
Trainings available for health care professionals
Black Hawk College offers classes for health care professionals.
Coming up are:
• American Heart Association Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers (BLS-CPR) –Friday, Jan. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $59.
• Pharmacy Technician – Mondays, Jan. 27 to May 18, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Cost is $735.
• Phlebotomy Technician – Wednesdays, Jan. 29 to April 1, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Cost is $735.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/health or call 309-796-8223.
Explore variety of topics in BHC community ed classes
Explore a variety of subjects in Black Hawk College community education classes.
Coming up are:
• Intermediate Bridge Lessons: Defense in the 21st Century – Mondays, Jan. 27 to April 6, from 5:30-8 p.m. Cost is $69.
• American Sign Language (ASL) Beginning – Mondays, Jan. 27 to March 23, from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $159.
• Social Dancing – Tuesdays, Jan. 28 to March 3, from 7-8:30 p.m. Cost is $52 per couple.
• Excel Level 1 – Tuesdays, Jan. 28 to Feb. 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $89.
• Excel Level 3 – Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $97.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Apply by March 1 for surg tech program
Want to assist in surgeries? Become a surg tech!
You can earn a Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science degree in two years at Black Hawk College. Applications for Fall 2020 are due March 1.
The Surgical Technology Program is a career-oriented program that prepares students to function as part of a team in the operating room setting. This includes preparing instruments, setting up the operating room and assisting with the care of patients undergoing surgery. Classes are at the Quad-Cities Campus in the Health Sciences Center.
For more information or an application, visit www.bhc.edu/surgicaltech.