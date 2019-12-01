Use holiday break to take minimester class
Take a Black Hawk College online minimester course during holiday break and earn college credits in just a few days.
Online minimester courses include biology, business, computer science, English, health information management, history, music appreciation, physical education, psychology, sociology and speech.
Classes begin Monday, Dec. 16.
Minimester courses are included in the Spring 2020 class schedule at www.bhc.edu/schedules. Registration information is available at www.bhc.edu/register.
For more information, call 309-796-5100.
Health care professionals – Want to teach at BHC?
Do you work in the health care field? Are you interested in teaching a Professional and Continuing Education class or have an idea for a health care class? Contact Christi Monson, PaCE program coordinator at Black Hawk College, at monsonc@bhc.edu.
Priority registration ends Dec. 11 for college-credit classes
You have free articles remaining.
Priority registration for spring college-credit classes at Black Hawk College ends Wednesday, Dec. 11. Spring classes begin Monday, Jan. 13.
The Spring 2020 class schedule is available at www.bhc.edu/schedules. Registration information is available at www.bhc.edu/register. New students are encouraged to work in person with a BHC advisor.
For more information, call the Enrollment Services Office at the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline at 309-796-5300 or at the East Campus near Kewanee at 309-854-1703.
Save the date - Health Care Career Information Night Jan. 7
Learn more about the popular short-term health care career programs offered by BHC Professional and Continuing Education at Health Care Career Information Night.
The event will be Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 6-7 p.m. at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.
Instructors will give a short presentation then answer questions.
This is a free event but registration is required. Call 309-796-8223.