Black Hawk College Digest: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

BHC closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, students can register online
All Black Hawk College locations and facilities will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, through Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Students can register online for Spring 2020 classes while the college is closed. The schedule of classes is available at www.bhc.edu/schedule. Registration information is available at www.bhc.edu/register.
Spring classes begin Monday, Jan. 13.
Four-hour health care provider CPR class offered
Are you a health care provider and need to take CPR? Take your training at Black Hawk College.
The class will be Friday, Jan. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline.
Cost is $59, which includes the manual and BLS-CPR card.
For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/health.
Start new year with BHC professional, continuing education classes
Black Hawk College Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE) offers short-term career programs, professional development, community education and online learning.
The January-May 2020 PaCE schedule will be mailed to Illinois Quad Cities households and businesses the first week of January. You also can look up classes now at www.bhc.edu/pace.
Onder, Steele receive Golden Apple Award from students
The Phi Theta Kappa honor society chapter at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus recently presented the Golden Apple Award to two faculty members.
Receiving the Golden Apple Award were:
• Dr. Seref Onder, criminal justice instructor
• Linda Steele, adjunct ESL instructor
Phi Theta Kappa members were asked to recommend a well-deserving faculty or staff member for the award. The chapter’s officer team selected Onder and Steele from the nominations.
Phi Theta Kappa congratulates Onder and Steele for being recognized by their students as excellent educators.
BHC United Way campaigns raise $15,000+
Black Hawk College’s 2019 United Way employee campaigns raised $15,320 across the college district to assist in inspiring hope and creating opportunities for a better tomorrow.
The East 2019 Employee Campaign Committee raised $9,341 for the Kewanee Area United Way.
The Quad Cities 2019 Employee Campaign Committee raised $6,467 for the United Way of the Quad Cities Area.