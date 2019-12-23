Black Hawk College Digest: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

BHC closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, students can register online

All Black Hawk College locations and facilities will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, through Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Students can register online for Spring 2020 classes while the college is closed. The schedule of classes is available at www.bhc.edu/schedule. Registration information is available at www.bhc.edu/register.

Spring classes begin Monday, Jan. 13.

Four-hour health care provider CPR class offered

Are you a health care provider and need to take CPR? Take your training at Black Hawk College.

The class will be Friday, Jan. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline.

Cost is $59, which includes the manual and BLS-CPR card.

For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/health.

Start new year with BHC professional, continuing education classes

Black Hawk College Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE) offers short-term career programs, professional development, community education and online learning.

