Black Hawk College Digest: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

Classes will be Thursdays, Jan. 9 to Feb. 20, from 7-7:45 p.m. at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $60.

Register at www.bhc.edu/swim. For more information, call 309-796-5601 or email amyettej@bhc.edu.

Start new year with meditating, de-cluttering

Try something new in 2020! Sign up for Meditation 101 or Clearing Out in the New Year classes at Black Hawk College.

Meditation 101 will be Wednesdays, Jan. 8-29, from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $35.

Clearing Out in the New Year will be Thursdays, Jan. 9-30, from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $35.

Both classes will be at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline.

For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/communityhealth or call 309-796-8223.

Need industry certification classes?

Are you in an industry that requires certification or re-certification and you would like to see a class offered in the Quad Cities?

Share your ideas with Barb Courville, director of Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE) at Black Hawk College, at courvilleb@bhc.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0