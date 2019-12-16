Black Hawk College Digest: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

Last-minute registration for spring classes at BHC
Last-minute registration for Spring 2020 college-credit courses at Black Hawk College is going on now. Classes begin Monday, Jan. 13.
During last-minute registration, payment is due at registration.
Students can look online to see what classes still have openings by visiting www.bhc.edu/schedules.
For more information, call 309-796-5300 or visit www.bhc.edu/register.
Understand blueprints with BHC class
Get an introduction to blueprints for the construction industry in the Black Hawk College course, Blueprint Reading (24 hours).
Classes will be from 5-8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 6-23.
Cost is $299, which includes all handouts.
For more information, call 309-796-5718 or email sierert@bhc.edu.
New adult swim class at BHC
Do you want to learn to swim or perfect your stroke? Sign up for the new adult swim class at Black Hawk College.
This group class is for ages 16 and older and all skill levels.
Classes will be Thursdays, Jan. 9 to Feb. 20, from 7-7:45 p.m. at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $60.
Register at www.bhc.edu/swim. For more information, call 309-796-5601 or email amyettej@bhc.edu.
Start new year with meditating, de-cluttering
Try something new in 2020! Sign up for Meditation 101 or Clearing Out in the New Year classes at Black Hawk College.
Meditation 101 will be Wednesdays, Jan. 8-29, from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $35.
Clearing Out in the New Year will be Thursdays, Jan. 9-30, from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $35.
Both classes will be at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline.
For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/communityhealth or call 309-796-8223.
Need industry certification classes?
Are you in an industry that requires certification or re-certification and you would like to see a class offered in the Quad Cities?
Share your ideas with Barb Courville, director of Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE) at Black Hawk College, at courvilleb@bhc.edu.