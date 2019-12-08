Black Hawk College Digest: Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

Four-hour health care provider CPR class offered
Are you a health care provider and need to take CPR? Take your training at Black Hawk College.
The class will be Thursday, Dec. 19, from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline.
Cost is $59, which includes the manual and BLS-CPR card.
To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/health.
Explore BHC Day is Dec. 20
Learn more about Black Hawk College at Explore BHC Day at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.
Explore BHC Day is a great opportunity for parents and prospective students to take a tour of campus and learn more about programs, scholarships and getting started.
RSVP by calling 309-796-5341 or register online at www.bhc.edu/go.
Interested in workplace safety? Register for Jan. 9 Safety Summit
Show your organization’s commitment to safety by attending a one-day Safety Summit at Black Hawk College in Moline.
Get updated information from OSHA and safety professionals and network with other safety personnel Thursday, Jan. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Topics include:
• Legal Marijuana in Illinois – Will It Impact Your Business?
• Office Ergonomics – Sittin’ Pretty
• Preventing Falls in the Workplace
• OSHA’s 2020 Emphasis Programs and More
Cost is $89, which includes breakfast and lunch.
The registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 3. For more information or to register, go to www.bhc.edu/safetysummit or call 309-796-5718.
Register kids now for January Swim School
The next Swim School for youths ages 4-15 begins in January at Black Hawk College in Moline.
Choose from:
• Saturdays, Jan. 4 to Feb. 15, at 9:15 a.m. or 10:15 a.m. Cost is $55 for seven classes.
• Wednesdays, Jan. 8 to Feb. 26, at 5:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. Cost is $60 for eight classes.
To register, call 309-796-5601 or visit www.bhc.edu/swim.
Looking for a community education class?
Have you looked through the Black Hawk College Professional and Continuing Education schedule and wished that the college offered a particular class in the Quad Cities?
If so, share your class ideas with Abbey Roodhouse, PaCE program coordinator, at roodhousea@bhc.edu.