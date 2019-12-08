Black Hawk College Digest: Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

Four-hour health care provider CPR class offered

Are you a health care provider and need to take CPR? Take your training at Black Hawk College.

The class will be Thursday, Dec. 19, from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline.

Cost is $59, which includes the manual and BLS-CPR card.

To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/health.

Explore BHC Day is Dec. 20

Learn more about Black Hawk College at Explore BHC Day at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.

Explore BHC Day is a great opportunity for parents and prospective students to take a tour of campus and learn more about programs, scholarships and getting started.

RSVP by calling 309-796-5341 or register online at www.bhc.edu/go.

Interested in workplace safety? Register for Jan. 9 Safety Summit

Show your organization’s commitment to safety by attending a one-day Safety Summit at Black Hawk College in Moline.