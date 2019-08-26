Wastewater treatment training
Wastewater treatment workers can prepare for the Class 3 and Class 4 wastewater operators’ state exam and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency certification with Black Hawk College training. Wastewater (Sewage) Treatment will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12 to Nov. 21, at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 6. Cost is $425. To register, call 309-796-5718 or visit www.bhc.edu/waterclasses.
Health care provider CPR class
Are you a health care provider and need to take CPR? Take your training at Black Hawk College. Choose from: Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 13, from noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $59, which includes the manual and BLS-CPR card. To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/health.
Series examines emotional intelligence
Black Hawk College is offering a new leadership series, Feel Like A Leader Every Day – How Emotional Intelligence Skills Create a More Engaged Workplace. Sessions will be Wednesdays, Sept. 11, Sept. 25 and Oct. 9, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $525, which includes all materials and the Leadership Self-Assessment. To register, call 309-796-5715.
Train to be a phlebotomy tech
Learn basic blood-drawing procedures for a job in the health care industry with Phlebotomy Technician training at Black Hawk College. Choose from: Wednesdays, Sept. 11 to Nov. 13, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline; Tuesdays, Sept. 17 to Nov. 19, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the college’s Community Education Center in downtown Kewanee. Cost is $735. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/health.
Fork truck operator safety class
Get Fork Truck Operator Safety and Driving Training on Friday, Sept. 13, from noon to 4 p.m. at Black Hawk College. The course will cover the OSHA standard for safety, forklift inspection and basic driving practice. Cost is $99. For details or to register, call 309-796-5718 or visit www.bhc.edu/OSHA.