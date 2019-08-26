{{featured_button_text}}
Ribbon-cutting, open house Aug. 29 at BHC

The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate the Building 1 addition and renovation at Black Hawk College. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. Guests should park in Lot 1 off 70th Street and enter Building 1 on the east side. There will be refreshments and tours after the ceremony. The $17.8 million project began in March 2017 and concluded this month with the completion of a 20,000-square-foot, two-story addition.

 Submitted

Wastewater treatment training

Wastewater treatment workers can prepare for the Class 3 and Class 4 wastewater operators’ state exam and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency certification with Black Hawk College training. Wastewater (Sewage) Treatment will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12 to Nov. 21, at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 6. Cost is $425. To register, call 309-796-5718 or visit www.bhc.edu/waterclasses.

Health care provider CPR class 

Are you a health care provider and need to take CPR? Take your training at Black Hawk College. Choose from: Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 13, from noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $59, which includes the manual and BLS-CPR card. To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/health.

Series examines emotional intelligence

Black Hawk College is offering a new leadership series, Feel Like A Leader Every Day – How Emotional Intelligence Skills Create a More Engaged Workplace. Sessions will be Wednesdays, Sept. 11, Sept. 25 and Oct. 9, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $525, which includes all materials and the Leadership Self-Assessment. To register, call 309-796-5715.

Train to be a phlebotomy tech

Learn basic blood-drawing procedures for a job in the health care industry with Phlebotomy Technician training at Black Hawk College. Choose from: Wednesdays, Sept. 11 to Nov. 13, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline; Tuesdays, Sept. 17 to Nov. 19, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the college’s Community Education Center in downtown Kewanee. Cost is $735. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/health.

Fork truck operator safety class

Get Fork Truck Operator Safety and Driving Training on Friday, Sept. 13, from noon to 4 p.m. at Black Hawk College. The course will cover the OSHA standard for safety, forklift inspection and basic driving practice. Cost is $99. For details or to register, call 309-796-5718 or visit www.bhc.edu/OSHA.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments