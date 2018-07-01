BHC closed July 4: All Black Hawk College facilities will be closed Wednesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. The college will reopen Thursday.
‘Quakers in the Midwest’ focus of July 11 luncheon
Learn about Quaker settlements in Illinois and Iowa and famous Quakers such as Richard Nixon, Herbert Hoover and Annie Oakley at the “Quakers in the Midwest” Black Hawk College Lifelong Learner Lunch.
The program will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 11 at the Quad City Botanical Center. The $23 cost includes admission to the botanical center. The registration deadline is Tuesday, July 3.
To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Take BHC computer classes in Kewanee, RI: Black Hawk College has computer classes in Kewanee and Rock Island this summer. Coming up at the BHC Community Education Center in Kewanee is Windows 10 for Beginners – Tuesday, July 10 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Cost is $49.
Coming up at the BHC Adult Learning Center in Rock Island are: Publisher – Tuesday, July 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $89; PowerPoint – Tuesday, July 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $89.
For class details, visit www.bhc.edu/computers. To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Train to be a phlebotomy technician at BHC: Learn basic blood-drawing procedures for a job in the health-care industry with Phlebotomy Technician training at Black Hawk College. Classes will be from 3:45-7:45 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, July 20 to Aug. 20, at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $725. To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Trace your family’s travel routes with genealogy workshops: Explore specific areas of your genealogy and ancestral story with Genealogy – Tracing the Subsets of Your History at Black Hawk College. Five workshops will focus on specific regions. Workshops will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. Cost is $10 per class or $50 for the series. The topics and dates are: Wales, Ireland, Scotland, England and Canada– July 12; Germany and France – July 19; Scandinavia – July 26; African-American – Aug. 2; Hispanic – Aug. 9. To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Fork truck training: Black Hawk College is offering Fork Truck Operator Safety and Driving Training on Friday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to noon. The course will cover the OSHA standard for safety, forklift inspection and basic driving practice. Cost is $99. For more information or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/OSHA or call 309-796-5718.
Register now for fall BHC classes: Registration for fall classes is underway at Black Hawk College. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 20. The fall class schedule is available at www.bhc.edu/schedules. New students are encouraged to work in person with a Black Hawk College advisor. For more information, call 309-796-5300.