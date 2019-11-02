MOLINE — The student veterans at Black Hawk College remember how weary the taste buds can get.
They remember what it was like eating pre-packaged MREs (meals, ready-to-eat).
So they are joining forces with BHC's student government's weekly Dare to Care program in its Candy for Heroes effort and helping collect any leftover Halloween candy people might have.
"It gets pretty old eating, MREs and other military GI food," said Thomas Reagan, coordinator of veteran services at BHC. "A bunch of dehydrated food, high in carbohydrates but the taste isn’t there."
But he and the majority of student veterans at BHC remember.
"They have been there; they’ve done that," Reagan said. "They want to give back. And they understand that we can give those troops currently serving overseas a little taste of home. That is our goal."
To that end the BHC Student Veterans group and the BHC student government will be collecting any leftover candy the public might have through this Friday during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at the college. Marked bins can be found in every building, Reagan said. Also, people are welcome to come to the Veterans Resource Center in Building 4 in Room 117 and drop it off there.
Participants dropping it off there will receive a Black Hawk College lanyard until supplies run out.
Reagan only has about 10 bags as of Saturday afternoon, but has commitments for a lot more from various people and organizations. Between the worthy cause and last week's bad weather leaving lots of leftover candy, he's confident, there will be plenty to give USO Illinois.
USO Illinois is handling the shipping of the candy to the men and women in service overseas.
And the Student Veterans group isn't done there either. It will also be collecting care package items like beef jerky and flavor-mix for water as well as items for hygiene to ship over to the men and women serving. Those items will be collected through Dec. 6. USO Illinois will again handle the shipping.
People are welcome to drop off items any time at the Veterans Resource Center but Sunday, he said.