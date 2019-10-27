Royal Neighbors of America has awarded $30,000 to area non-profits.
The three non-profits each received $10,000. Living Proof Exhibit, founded by Pamela Crouch, of Moline; Foster Hope, founded by Lola Rahn, of Atkinson, Ill.; and Empower House, from Missey Heinrichs, of Davenport, received the grants. The organizations support individuals affected by cancer, help foster families and those who have suffered brain injuries.
“The funds received will allow us to continue to provide programming that reduces stress and offers hope and joy to people impacted by cancer,” said Crouch, in a release.
Rahn said that the funds will help expand efforts in Geneseo, Ill., provide supplies for those aging out of foster care and offer education scholarships for teens. The Rahn family has fostered more than 50 children over the past 28 years.
Heinrichs said that the funds will be used to purchase or renovate a “forever home” for the new program.
The grants are part of Royal Neighbors of America’s “Nation of Neighbors” philanthropy program, which provides financial assistance to individuals who have a plan to start or expand a business, program or nonprofit that helps women or girls in a local community. More than $2 million has been awarded nationwide to date.
Royal Neighbors is headquartered in Rock Island and serves more than 200,000 members.
Ridgecrest Foundation joins Giving Tuesday
The Ridgecrest Foundation has announced its first Giving Tuesday campaign.
From Dec. 3 through Dec. 31, donations can be made to Davenport’s Ridgecrest Village through their website at ridgecrestvillage.org or on their Facebook page.
Ridgecrest Village (4130 Northwest Blvd, Davenport) is a non-profit retirement community. The Village provides high-quality housing and health care services for aging adults, which includes supporting aging-service organizations.
“At Ridgecrest Village, we provide for those who have outlived their savings and that’s where the local community comes in,” the group wrote in a release.
Giving Tuesday is an international day of charity that follows Black Friday, the annual commercial spree for millions of Americans.
Bettendorfer wins excellence award from Mediacom
A local Medicom employee who lives in Bettendorf earned a top customer service award and recognition by company leaders during an awards ceremony in Moline.
Cami Parks, of Bettendorf, earned the “Payment Center Representative of the Year” award for outstanding work as a customer service representative. The ceremony was held at Mediacom’s Regional Operations Center in Moline.
More than 1,600 Iowans work for Mediacom, the fifth-largest cable operator in the U.S. The company’s senior management presents annual awards to employees who earn the highest performance rankings and demonstrate exemplary service, the company said in a release.
Raising Cane's opens in Davenport, donates to local non-profit
Davenport has a new restaurant. And it’s already donated thousands to a local nonprofit.
Raising Cane’s opened a restaurant Tuesday at 2725 E 53rd St in Davenport, near Costco and Portillo’s. The day before, the Louisiana-based maker of chicken fingers and Southern food held a soft opening to benefit Friendly House, a Davenport community organization that supports children, families and seniors.
The event raised more than $5,500.
The restaurant’s local Midwest franchise, Southern Hospitality Ventures, was opened in 2006. Over the past 13 years, the franchise has given back over $1.8 million to its home communities, according to a news release.