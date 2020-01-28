You are the owner of this article.
Bix Museum and Archive in downtown Davenport hires its first director
The Bix Beiderbecke Museum — on the lower level of River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport — reopens to the public on Monday, July 15. It closed April 30 because of flooding, and some cases and materials had to be replaced because they were sitting on the floor and received damage. Most items were already elevated by design. Board members and a team of volunteers from the RME removed all items from the museum to the second floor, and the piano was raised another 18 inches on concrete blocks to protect it. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free; for more information, visit bixmuseum.org.

More than two years since it opened, the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archive at Davenport's River Music Experience has hired its first director, Nathaniel Kraft.

Originally from Fargo, N.D., Kraft moved to the Quad-Cities in 2017, after completing his bachelor's in art history and studio art from Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, Minn., to pursue his master's in museum studies at Western Illinois University-Quad Cities, completing it in 2019.

"We are very pleased to have Mr. Kraft as our director to help us promote our Bix Museum and provide the legacy of Bix’s music and influence of jazz in the community and throughout the world," museum board member Carol Schaefer said in a Tuesday release.

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archive opened in August 2017 in the lower level at RME, at 2nd and Main streets downtown.

The free museum honors the life and music of Leon “Bix” Beiderbecke (1903-1931) -- the legendary Davenport native, cornetist and pianist -- and features many original artifacts related to Beiderbecke and his colleagues. The museum takes visitors chronologically through the life of Bix, and his music is featured throughout the museum, along with videos, interactive displays and photos.

Kraft has worked as a curatorial assistant at Quad City Arts, a gallery host at Figge Art Museum, and a collections intern at Davenport School Museum. He's helped curate dozens of exhibitions with Quad City Arts, particularly the French Moderns-themed exhibition "Finding Inspiration: Monet to Matisse," and helped restructure the Davenport School Museum by creating policies and revamping their mission, logo and marketing, according to the Tuesday release.

“I’m excited to continue to help smaller institutions in the Quad-Cities grow,” Kraft said. “At the Bix Beiderbecke Museum, I plan to increase the museum’s community involvement through seeking mutual partnerships, creating outreach programs, and promoting local music and history in the Quad-Cities.”

The Bix museum will host an open house for the community from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. It's open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.bixmuseum.org.

012920-qc-nws-bixmuseum

Nathaniel Kraft at the Bix Beiderbecke Museum, Davenport.

 CONTRIBUTED
