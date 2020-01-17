Bitterly cold temps, dangerous wind chills on Saturday and Sunday

The winter storm that blew through on Friday is far from over as the southeast wind that will cause the mercury to rise above freezing Saturday morning will whip around to the west northwest bringing with it below-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

Meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said that high temperature on Saturday is expected to reach 34 degrees before 9 a.m., but as for the rest of the day, “the temps will be dropping and the winds will be howling.”

“By 6 p.m. the temperature will be about 13 degrees and the wind chills will be below zero,” Cousins said.

Winds are expected to gust to about 45 mph, he said. Any new snow that falls on the backside of the system will be “blowing all over the place,” and could cause serious visibility issues on roadways, Cousins added.

The low temperature Saturday night into Sunday will be zero with wind chill indices at 15-20 degrees below zero.

The wind is expected to be around Sunday before beginning to subside in the evening hours.

The high Sunday is expected to reach 7 degrees while the overnight low into Monday is expected to be about minus 2 degrees.