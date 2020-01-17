Bitterly cold temps, dangerous wind chills on Saturday and Sunday

The winter storm that blew through on Friday is far from over as the southeast wind that will cause the mercury to rise above freezing Saturday morning will whip around to the west northwest bringing with it below-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
Meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said that high temperature on Saturday is expected to reach 34 degrees before 9 a.m., but as for the rest of the day, “the temps will be dropping and the winds will be howling.”
“By 6 p.m. the temperature will be about 13 degrees and the wind chills will be below zero,” Cousins said.
Winds are expected to gust to about 45 mph, he said. Any new snow that falls on the backside of the system will be “blowing all over the place,” and could cause serious visibility issues on roadways, Cousins added.
The low temperature Saturday night into Sunday will be zero with wind chill indices at 15-20 degrees below zero.
The wind is expected to be around Sunday before beginning to subside in the evening hours.
You have free articles remaining.
The high Sunday is expected to reach 7 degrees while the overnight low into Monday is expected to be about minus 2 degrees.
Monday’s high will reach about 11 degrees with an overnight low of zero.
Friday’s snowfall totaled 3.5 inches at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, while 2.1 inches of snow was recorded at the Davenport Municipal Airport where the Davenport office of the National Weather Service is located.
Cousins said there was a lot of variability in the snow totals across the region and that the snow that was not made solid by the freezing rain and sleet would be blowing and drifting in the high winds Saturday.
Police reported numerous fender-bender type crashes and vehicles sliding off of roadways but there were no reports of serious injuries late Friday.
Numerous cities have declared snow emergencies, including Davenport where it is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday, Rock Island, and Moline. During snow emergencies, cars may not park on streets until they are cleared of snow. Walcott also has declared a snow emergency with vehicles able to park on the odd numbered side of the streets Friday and on the even side of the streets Saturday.
In Davenport on Monday, weather permitting, River Drive will be down to one lane in each direction between Perry and East 3rd streets for installation of a new sewer line. Traffic will be head-to-head in the two north lanes. The work is expected to be completed by March 2 pending weather and sub-surface conditions.