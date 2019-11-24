BISHOP HILL, Illinois — The historic Swedish village of Bishop Hill, in Henry County, invites you to Julmarknad, or Christmas Market, with Swedish folk characters, traditional holiday decorations, and Christmas gifts.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 29-30, and Saturday, Dec. 7, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 and 8.
All shops, museums, and restaurants will be open, and tomtens, or Swedish elves, will roam through the town.
Here are specific daily activities.
Friday, Nov. 29:
• Vasa National Archives will create a paper mache snowman from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a community project open to children of all ages in which guests can add layers of paper mache to this holiday craft.
• A cookie walk will be held at the Colony School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homemade cookies and other baked goods can be purchased by the pound.
• At the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, guests can join Jelena Todorovich from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to make a Swedish dala horse Christmas ornament. (A small fee will be charged.)
• Cookie baking will be done in the historic Bjorklund Hotel kitchen from 1 to 3 p.m.
Saturday, November 30:
• The cookie walk will continue at the Colony School and the paper mache snowman project will continue at the VASA National Archives from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Jannifer Powelson, author of "Bee in her Bonnet," will sign books at the Prairie Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Tim Pletkovich, author of "Nuns, Nazis, and Notre Dame," will sign books at the Colony Store.
• Cookie baking will continue at the Bjorklund Hotel kitchen. Sample freshly baked cookies from 1 to 3 p.m.
• At the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, make your own tomte tree ornament from 9 to 11 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 1:
• A live blues concert will be held at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons with Chris Stevens and Greg Weinberg performing from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and David Bechtold from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• Cookie baking will continue at the Bjorklund Hotel kitchen. Sample freshly baked cookies from 1 to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7:
• Santa will be at the Colony Store from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• You can make your own Sock Tomte at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Lilly Setterdahl, author of "Titanic Sailing Again," will sign books at the Steeple Building Museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• A make ’n take dala horse workshop will be at the VASA National Archives from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where dala horses will be available for visitors to paint, while supplies last.
Both Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8:
• Children are invited to make edible tree ornaments at the Bjorklund Hotel from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Peanuts will be used. These ornaments may be taken home, or left at the Hotel to be placed on the Bishop Hill Park’s Christmas tree during the tree lighting on Lucia Nights.
• A chocolate walk will be held at the Dairy Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can purchase homemade chocolates by the pound.
For more information about Julmarknad activities, please call 309-927-3899, email bhha@mymctc.net, or visit us at www.bishophillheritage.org, or view the Bishop Hill Heritage Association Facebook page.
Julmarknad events are sponsored, in part, by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency, and by Community State Bank.