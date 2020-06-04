Births for Thursday, June 4, 2020
Births for Thursday, June 4, 2020

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Makayla Leathers and Joseph Sleeman, Erie; girl, Tuesday, May 26. 

Krista Gregory, Milan; boy, Thursday, May 28. 

Elizabeth and Charles Burkett, Rock Island; boy, Friday, May 29. 

Melissa and Scott Mapes, Atkinson; girl, Friday, May 29. 

Josefine Leonard and Brett VanDeVoorde-Stoner, Rock Island; girl, Friday, May 29.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Alexis Wilson and Austin Hooks, Milan; boy, Saturday, May 30.

Rachel and Brandon Erickson, Andover; boy, Sunday, May 31. 

Alise Moore, Bettendorf; girl, Sunday, May 31.

Stephanie and Jimmie Taylor, Davenport; boy, Monday, June 1. 

