GENESEO — A caravan of 30 men and one woman on bicycles made a stop in Geneseo City Park shortly after 7 a.m. Friday during a 500-mile, five-day bicycle ride across Illinois to preserve the legacy of servicemen and servocewomen from Illinois who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
The Gold Star Mission group was greeted by city officials, Veterans of Foreign Wars representatives and members of the community at the park. The hosts provided the riders with food and conversation before they climbed back on their bikes to make the trek to their next destination, Rock Falls.
David Helfrich of Smithton, Ill., president of the Gold Star Mission and a lieutenant first class in the Illinois Army National Guard, said, “A Gold Star survivor is a family member of any serviceman or -woman who has given their life in service to our country.
"In the state of Illinois, since the global war on terrorism, we have had over 280 service members who have died as a result of service to our country.”
This is the third year for the 500-mile trip, which raises funds to provide scholarships in honor of fallen service members. Each bicycle rider secures pledges to benefit the scholarship fund.
“We do not have a mandatory amount of pledges necessary for someone to take part in our ride,” Helfrich said. “We ask riders to provide donations to fund our scholarships.”
Gold Star Mission has raised more than $70,000 for scholarships to honor Illinois’ fallen heroes, he said, and by the end of this year, "we will be able to award $100,000 in scholarships.”
The bicycle riders left Tuesday from Marseilles and will conclude their journey on Saturday in Wheaton. The riders stay overnight at Illinois National Guard facilities along their route. They spent Thursday night in Milan.
“It is important that the Gold Star families know that we have not forgotten what these men and women did for us,” Helfrich said. “And it is more important that the American public never forget.”
For more information or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit golstarmission.org.