Biggest cast ever at Davenport Junior Theatre makes 'Oz' soar over rainbow

Based on a novel published in 1900, “Wizard of Oz” was made into a lavish, legendary film in 1939, starring Judy Garland. This classic tale tells the story of Dorothy Gale, who's not satisfied with her life on the farm in Kansas.

A storm hits and carries her to the Land of Oz. There she goes on a journey of self-discovery and friendship, as she follows the yellow brick road with her new friends — a tin man, scarecrow and lion. After her adventure, Dorothy returns home with a newfound appreciation of the farm and family.

“We are pulling out all the stops, using all our theatrical design elements to explore the show,” said Jessica Sheridan. “We are taking a whole new look at the story. We dive deep into the meaning of home and that our journey through life somehow always brings us back around to home in some way.”

Founded in 1951, DJT is the nation’s second-oldest children’s theater and offers classes in acting, improvisation, Broadway, puppetry and theatrical design. In the quickly growing dance division, now in its 8th year, young dancers learn poise and confidence while having fun and making friends in a non-competitive dance environment, according to DJT.