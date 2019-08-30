Big Story: In the Quad-Cities, the future of work has arrived. Are you ready?

In a windowless room in the heart of downtown Davenport, Robert Gillespie sees the future.
Strapped around his face is a virtual reality headset, a sort of crystal ball that lets him peer into another world.
Gillespie, of Davenport, is an instructor at the Augmented and Virtual Reality Academy, a program at Scott Community College’s Urban Campus for students interested in the growing AR/VR industry.
“We’re trying to make a hub of technological development in the Quad-Cities,” Gillespie said.
Gillespie pivoted to coding only recently. After earning his PhD in English from the University of Iowa, he worked as a researcher and adjunct professor. His specialty was science fiction.
But the adjunct lifestyle was punishing. So Gillespie enrolled in the AVR Academy in 2016 in search of a career change.
“I finally get to take science fiction and make it science reality,” he said.
AR/VR technology has near limitless applications. Students can use 3-D modeling to learn curriculum interactively. Workers can be trained for complex tasks and avoid real-world mistakes. Everyday consumers can play video games more realistic and entertaining than any before.
The technology is both a product of and a portal into the future economy. Just as the virtual reality headset displays worlds not real, the tech itself — a dream of developers just years ago — portends a future in which technologies increasingly dominate industry, education and entertainment.
In the Quad-Cities, the future of work is anyone’s guess. Some industries will wane and wither. Some, like AR/VR, will materialize seemingly out of thin air. Others, such as health care and green energy, will grow as populations age and adapt to new environmental realities.
“A vast majority of jobs that will be available in the next 10-15 years are ones that don’t even exist right now,” said Amy Maxeiner, vice president for instruction at Black Hawk College.
The future of labor in the Q-C area is a story of disruption and evolution, as macro-level forces such as automation, artificial intelligence, climate change and social media unleash the good, bad and uncertain.
The change is only just beginning, for the greater economy as well as AR/VR. “It’s still very wild, wild west,” Gillespie said.
The technology is value-neutral, and can be dystopian or utopian, he said. “We’re training people to go the utopian route.”
The data: present and the future
Understanding how jobs will change requires first learning how jobs have already changed.
In the Quad-City metro area, the four biggest industries by employment are government, including military (employing about 12% of the total workforce); health care and social services (12%); retail (12%); and manufacturing (10%).
The employment base shrunk since the Great Recession and has failed to rebound to pre-recession numbers. In 2008, the total number of jobs in the Quad-City area peaked at 234,372. In 2017, that number stood at 229,417.
Forecasted industry growth in the Quad-Cities
|Industry
|2018 jobs
|2023 jobs
|% change in jobs
|2018 average annual earnings
|Manufacturing
|33,225
|31,545
|-5.1%
|$63,371
|Health care and social assistance
|27,076
|28,579
|5.6%
|$44,625
|Retail trade
|25,290
|24,792
|-2.0%
|$27,382
|Accommodation and food services
|18,173
|18,107
|-0.4%
|$15,990
|Education services
|17,218
|17,256
|0.2%
|$37,315
|Admin., support, wasge mgt. and remediation
|14,702
|14,891
|1.3%
|$35,914
|Construction
|11,872
|12,179
|2.6%
|$57,090
|Other services (except public admin.)
|9,944
|9,856
|-0.9%
|$25,838
|Public administration
|9,763
|9,547
|-2.2%
|$50,659
|Professional, scientific and technical services
|9,072
|9,341
|3.0%
|$65,283
|Transportation and warehousing
|8,455
|8,348
|-1.3%
|$46,921
|Wholesale trade
|8,436
|8,250
|-2.2%
|$69,268
|Management of companies and enterprises
|6,834
|6,780
|-0.8%
|$134,012
|Finance and insurance
|6,044
|5,919
|-2.1%
|$68,357
In that span, some industries have seen impressive growth. Employment in real estate has grown 20%. In health care, job growth was more than 8%.
Other industries have lost workers. Employment shrank in manufacturing (by 9%), farming (9%), retail (4%), government (4%), and arts and entertainment (12%).
The "information" industry, which includes broadcasting, telecommunications, publishing and other media, was gutted by 40%.
In the next five years, those trends are largely expected to continue, according to a new report from the Bi-State Regional Commission. By 2023, the number of jobs in manufacturing are projected to decline by 5% and in retail by 2%. Meanwhile, health care and social assistance are expected to grow about 6%, even as the region loses more than 900 jobs overall.
The industries that grow locally will, to a large extent, reflect growth in industries nationally. As the Baby Boomers age and retire, health care will play an increasingly vital role in everyday life. Climate change and the urgent need for renewable fuel sources will spike demand for green energy.
Jobs will change, disruption will ensue. But local leaders are optimistic that the so-called “jobs apocalypse” won’t happen any time soon.
“People talk about how we’re going to be taken over by robots,” said Liz Murray Tallman, chief economic development officer at the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. “In reality, automation does not necessarily mean less jobs.”
The talent pipeline
Jobs data are monitored closely by local schools, which incorporate employer needs into classroom curricula to train the next generation of workers.
So what are employers looking for, anyway?
A 2017 survey from the National Safety Council found that 93% of employers are concerned about hiring qualified workers to fill openings.
Increasingly, that means understanding tech work. Every college student has been lectured to learn how to code. And for good reason: many of the fastest growing industries involve data and programming.
“If you don’t have a tech background, you’re in trouble,” said Mandi McRaven, a career and health advisor at Western Illinois University, in Macomb.
But technical knowledge is often only a prerequisite; tech-aptitude is needed but not enough. What sets students apart from the pack is mastery of “soft skills” — social, emotional, communication and personal qualities that cannot easily be taught or programmed.
According to the research published by the Association of American Colleges and Universities, the four skills considered most valuable to executives were the ability to communicate (which 80% of executives called highly important), critical thinking (78%), ethical judgment (77%) and the ability to work in teams (77%).
By contrast, fewer executives (54%) called the ability to work with numbers and statistics highly important.
A survey from the National Association of Colleges and Employers asked employers what skills they most wanted to see on students’ resumes. The top four were all "soft" skills. Ranking below were analytical/quantitative skills at number five, technical skills at 10 and computer skills at 12.
“It’s almost unanimous that technical skills fall way down the list,” McRaven said of surveyed corporate recruiters.
A common refrain from professionals in higher ed is that hard skills can land you an interview, but soft skills can get you the job.
McRaven's connections at Illinois-based Caterpillar Inc. have emphasized to her the importance of soft talent. “I can’t train them to be a good leader, to be organized, to be a good problem solver, to have a good work ethic,” McRaven recalled hearing. “But if their application materials show they’re good at these things, that’s important.”
The bomb of automation, the shield of humanity
Just as today’s jobs are not necessarily tomorrow’s, today’s employers might not be tomorrow’s bosses. Automation threatens to obsolesce up to 20 million jobs by 2030 in manufacturing alone, according to a report from the consultancy Oxford Economics.
In 2013, researchers at Oxford University estimated that almost half of all U.S. employment is at “high risk” for automation within a decade or two.
Some industries are likely to buck automation, including health care, cybersecurity, education and analytics.
Others might not be so lucky.
On the list of industries likely to be rocked by automation, transportation is near the top. The industry is a case study of how nascent technologies — in this case, self-driving cars, which appear imminent — imperil millions of workers across the country.
In both U.S. and Iowa, truck-driving has been the single most common occupation since the late 1990s. Proponents of autonomous vehicles tout the safety of self-driving vehicles. Car crashes kill more than 100 Americans every day.
But a self-driving future might obliterate jobs for millions of middle-aged workers virtually overnight.
“If it does hit here, it’s gonna affect us huge,” said Mike Kensinger, president of Teamsters Local 371 union, which represents about 1,200 workers in the Quad-Cities, mostly in trucking.
Anxieties over job losses hang like a cloud over the industry. Presidential candidate Andrew Yang has warned that autonomous vehicles could create “riots in the streets” as truck drivers are displaced.
But the knife’s edge of automation can be blunted. Self-driving cars have already faced some pushback internationally. In 2017, India’s transport minister said the government “won’t allow driverless cars in India,” according to The Hindustan Times, because “in a country where you have unemployment, you can't have a technology that ends up taking people's jobs."
In the U.S., a major force backing human workers is union labor, which wields considerable influence over law. The Quad-Cities area has about 33,000 union households, according to Dino Leone, president of the Quad City Federation of Labor.
No states in the U.S. have banned autonomous vehicles. In fact, Illinois and Iowa have laid the groundwork for self-driving cars. In May, Iowa approved basic regulations on the driverless vehicles, including rules on operation, insurance and liability in the case of an accident.
Illinois is thought to have a more robust union base than Iowa, which is a “right-to-work” state. Labor experts envision a possible future in which, thanks to the relative strengths of unions, more automatable jobs are saved in Illinois than in Iowa, further cleaving the two halves of the Quad-Cities region.
“A lot of the future is uncertain,” said John Winters, a labor economist at Iowa State University. Still, he added, “within 20 years, nobody in economics is bullish about the trucking industry.”
Adaptive evolution
If there is a consensus on the future of work in the Quad-City region, it is that the spoils of tomorrow’s economy will be enjoyed by those willing to improvise and evolve.
“Technology will change faster than it already is. What you learned a few years ago will be obsolete in a short amount of time,” said Ellen Bluth, vice chancellor of economic and workforce development at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. “If you don’t continue to learn, you will be left behind.”
For individuals, adaptation means mid- and late-career education such as community college courses or conferences with vocational training.
For institutions, adaptation can be just as crucial — and even more glacial. From elementary schools up to universities with billion-dollar endowments, institutions often think on the scale of decades. As a result, they can be slow on their feet.
Schools that are successful at preparing their students for the economy of the future will identify trends early and pounce.
At Augustana College, getting ahead of the modern economy was a major impetus of the recently announced Austin E. Knowlton Center for Innovation in Health, Wellness and Human Performance, a $16 million facility that will house a new academic program in kinesiology and as well as an aquatic center.
“Five in 20 of the fastest-growing occupations can be filled by kinesiology,” said Wendy Hilton-Morrow, vice president of academic affairs, provost and dean of Augustana College.
Programs take time to get off the ground. In spring 2018, Augustana announced the creation of a master’s program in speech-language pathology in order to fill a “critical national need.” The first cohort will start in mid-2020, a milestone in a five-year process that required a facility expansion, identification of faculty to teach new courses and a lengthy accreditation procedure.
At the AVR Academy, at Scott Community College, Project Manager Josh Webb said that big segments of the AR/VR industry are changing “daily.”
One example of the rapid changes to computer education is Bitsbox, a monthly subscription service that sends coding projects to children as young as 6 years old.
“We’ve changed the Academy so much in the first three years just to stay relevant,” said Webb, who is now helping teach the fourth cohort in the AVR Academy. “We’re evolving constantly just to feed the pipeline.”
Learn and learn again
Without proper equipment, the worlds created by virtual reality can be hard to see, let alone understand.
“That’s our challenge every day,” said Webb. “You can’t ask someone to visualize these technologies until you experience it yourself.”
An even tougher task is visualizing the future of work. In the Quad-Cities, that future might look something like Verlee Washington’s present.
For years, Washington worked in food service, including at a local school and restaurant. She wanted her own children to aspire to something more lucrative, so she hounded them to study technology.
One day her son flipped it back to her: if she were so passionate about technology, why didn’t she study it herself?
So mid-career and middle-aged, Washington enrolled in the first cohort of the AVR Academy. It was a big risk.
But Washington excelled. She now works in information technology at EICC and credits the school with “changing her life.”
Her success dispels the myth that established professionals learn new skills or pivot to new sectors.
“We’re trying to create a better quality of life,” she said. “We receive everything late here [in the Quad-Cities]. This will put us on the map.”
The Quad-City Chamber of Commerce agrees. It’s put together eight “playbooks,” or comprehensive how-to guides, on technologies of the future. Augmented and virtual reality is one.
“These technologies are critical to compete and achieve scale in a global economy of larger and greater-resourced manufacturers,” the playbook said.
The technology, in other words, can be a central pillar of the Quad-City economy of the future, a way for the region to remain indispensable to the global supply chain.
For many local companies, that future is already here. The report cites a number of examples of AR/VR technology presently in use, from VR layouts for Ossian Inc.’s new facility in Walcott, Iowa, to Genesis Systems Group using VR to improve customer relations and internal collaboration.
“It’s so exciting,” said Don Washington, a new student in the AVR Academy, and Verlee’s son. His mother helped hook him on the tech, the potential for which he likens to Tony Stark in “Iron Man.”
“It’s a lot more serious than a video game,” Don said. “This is the direction everything will take.”