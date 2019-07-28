Be honest: Do you clean your clothes dryer's lint screen after every load you dry? Do you also clean out your dryer's vent?
Area experts say the screen should be cleaned after every cycle to help prevent dryer fires — “and people don't do that,” said Moline Fire Marshal Jerry Spiegel.
Dryer fires are “a lot more common than people think,” he said. “I bet we average one or two a month, which to me is quite a bit.”
In May, 17 animals had to be relocated to another facility after a dryer fire at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center's Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic in Milan. Units from the Blackhawk Fire Protection District and Rock Island Fire Department responded to the fire, QCAWC executive director Patti McRae said at the time.
While not speaking about that particular fire, Spiegel said that in most cases, “it's usually the lint that catches on fire in a dryer fire.”
If you are cleaning the lint screen after every cycle, “that's what most people only do,” said Lee Zeglin, owner of Zeglin's Home TV and Appliance Inc., which has locations in Moline and Davenport. “What they don't understand is the vent that goes outside your house needs to also (be kept) clean.”
Spiegel said this exhaust vent should be cleaned “at a minimum of once a year.” Zeglin said lint can get past the lint screen and into the vent system and restrict the airflow. "Sometimes, in the winter, animals will go into a dryer vent because it's warm and they build a nest,” too, he said.
If your dryer isn't drying your laundry as quickly as it used to, or if it stops running, that might be an airflow-related red flag. Airflow restrictions sometimes will cause a dryer to stop running, Zeglin said, or in newer dryers, clothes will tumble in the machine, but the heat will not kick on.
“New dryers are much more safe,” Zeglin said. “They will not heat if there's airflow restriction.”
To check the airflow, Zeglin said he instructs people to turn on the dryer and then go outside to check the vent. If you're able to, put your hand in front of the vent to check the airflow. If the airflow is low, he said, there's some sort of air restriction going on.
If you are handy, you can clean out the vent yourself. To do so, unhook the vent from the back of the dryer. Then, use a vacuum to suck out the dust and lint.
Area hardware stores probably sell flexible pole systems to help you clear the venting tunnel, too, Spiegel said.
He cautioned against overloading your dryer or allowing clothes to stack up around it or fall behind it. There's an air intake in the back of dryers, he said, and “you don't want to get that clogged, either.”
Spiegel said once a year, he takes the back off of his dryer and vacuums out the inside. “It's real simple,” he said, adding that it only takes about 30 minutes.
If you aren't handy, or you have a long vent running from your dryer to the outside of your home, a number of area companies could clean out the vent and inside of the dryer for you.
Whatever the fee is, Spiegel said, it's “better than burning your house down.”