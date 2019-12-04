A Pearl Harbor Day ceremony, free and open to the public will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec.…

Public welcome at Pearl Harbor remembrance

Jim Glaser, a veteran of three wars, will be among the speakers at a Pearl Harbor Day ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at American Legion Post 26, 702 W. 35th St., Davenport.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

Here's a look at the lineup:

Post commander Mike Novak will give opening and closing remarks.

A short video about Pearl Harbor will be shown.

Lt. Commander Kaysie Daggett, U. S. Navy, Rock Island Arsenal, will give remarks.

Also on hand will be Sharon Taylor, wife of the late Alvis M. Taylor, World War II Pearl Harbor veteran; Glaser, who served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War; and World War II veteran Ed Moravek, who will celebrate his 99th birthday that day.

For more information, contact Bill Churchill, 563-528-0243 or churchw55@gmail.com