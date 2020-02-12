Bettendorf to host State of City on Feb. 19

Bettendorf's State of the City Address will be Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street.

Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Robert Gallagher will present the State of the City Address beginning at 12:15 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the luncheon and/or the State of the City Address. Lunch is $15 per person and payable at the door with cash or check. Online payment is available the city's website, www.bettendorf.org. The public can attend the presentation only for free.

Gallagher will provide his annual review of the city's accomplishments and discuss plans for the future.

