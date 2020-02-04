Bettendorf proposes tax increase to add firefighters to staff Surrey Heights

Schadt said of the six positions, five firefighters would be newly hired. The sixth is actually a firefighter position now assigned to do rental inspections for the Community Development department. The position would be transferred back to a shift position, but the rental inspections would remain in the Community Development department, he added.

The city's fire staffing levels and the Surrey Heights station, which now is manned only overnight by resident volunteers, drew criticism after a Bettendorf man died of an asthma attack in July. Robert and Jodi Brown, whose son Matt Brown died, attributed his death to the lack of staffing at the station. The night of the call no volunteers were on staff at Surrey Heights and the call was dispatched to the downtown fire station — one of two stations staffed by career firefighters.

Ploehn said the city hopes to offset the costs through a federal Staffing Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant, which would cover 75% of the new positions in the first two years and 35% in the third year. "We're funding the full amount regardless," he said, adding the city would add three firefighters in October and three more in February 2021.

Alderman Greg Adamson asked what would happen to the funding if the city is successful in receiving the grant.