Bettendorf proposes tax increase to add firefighters to staff Surrey Heights

Bettendorf taxpayers could see their first property tax levy increase in 14 years as the city considers a new budget that would add six full-time firefighters to staff the Surrey Heights Fire Station.
The Bettendorf City Council got its first look Tuesday night at the proposed $98.7 million budget for fiscal year 2020-2121 during a budget presentation by the city administration. Discussions will begin Saturday, Feb. 8, when the council meets for its first budget session at 8 a.m. Saturday in Council Chambers.
City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the new budget addresses the priorities set by the council during its goal-setting in October including its top priority of increasing fire/Medic services staffing. "All the council's priorities and a plethora of projects are funded in some form (in the proposed budget)," he said.
Finance Director Jason Schadt said adding six firefighters would allow the city to provide 24-hour coverage of the station by full-time staff.
"But it comes at a bit of a cost," he said of the proposed tax increase.
Under the budget, the property tax levy rate would increase 30 cents — taking it from $12.50 to $12.80 per $1,000 taxable value. That would mean a tax increase of about $18.16 a year for the average home with a median value of $241,839.
Schadt said of the six positions, five firefighters would be newly hired. The sixth is actually a firefighter position now assigned to do rental inspections for the Community Development department. The position would be transferred back to a shift position, but the rental inspections would remain in the Community Development department, he added.
The city's fire staffing levels and the Surrey Heights station, which now is manned only overnight by resident volunteers, drew criticism after a Bettendorf man died of an asthma attack in July. Robert and Jodi Brown, whose son Matt Brown died, attributed his death to the lack of staffing at the station. The night of the call no volunteers were on staff at Surrey Heights and the call was dispatched to the downtown fire station — one of two stations staffed by career firefighters.
Ploehn said the city hopes to offset the costs through a federal Staffing Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant, which would cover 75% of the new positions in the first two years and 35% in the third year. "We're funding the full amount regardless," he said, adding the city would add three firefighters in October and three more in February 2021.
Alderman Greg Adamson asked what would happen to the funding if the city is successful in receiving the grant.
"There were other (personnel) requests, so our suggestion would be to move up the police department positions," Ploehn said.
In related action, the council unanimously approved the city moving forward with an application to SAFER. Alderman Scott Naumann tried to table the vote to give the council time to talk about the full budget. But the motion died due to a lack of a second.
After the budget presentation, Fire Chief Steve Knorrek said the six new staff would be "a step in the right direction." "To have two (firefighters per shift) out there, we at least can provide EMS care and an initial fire response."
He said his original request had been for hiring 12 firefighters, which would have fully manned the station with paid firefighters. "That's the goal to be fully staffed."
Knorrek added that the department plans to continue the resident volunteer program at Surrey Heights and volunteers will supplement the paid staff.
Hiring six new firefighters also will increase the city's total coverage to a minimum of eight firefighters on shift across the three stations, and a maximum of 10. In addition, Knorrek and his assistant chief are on duty five days a week.
The station generally serves the city's 5th Ward, the area east of Devil's Glen Road, where much of Bettendorf's growth has been concentrated.