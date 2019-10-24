The Bettendorf Police Department seeks help from the public for information about residential burglaries early Thursday.
Officers were dispatched to five residences in the Deerbrook subdivision in regard to burglaries or attempted burglaries. Police Chief Keith T. Kimball said someone entered three homes and took items in the 3600 and 3700 blocks of Deerbrook Drive, and the 3800 block of Brookwood Lane. (Deerbrook is on the east side of Devils Glen, between Devils Glen Park and Riverdale Heights Elementary School.)
Kimball said two attempted burglaries occurred in the 1400 block of Antler Court and the 1400 block of White Tail Drive, but no entry was made.
All incidents happened when residents were asleep at home.
"This is disturbing," he said, adding that such incidents are "pretty rare."
The crimes do not appear to involve forced entry, he said. "It was kind of a crime of opportunity." Entry was gained through ground-level windows that were not secured or latched and/or were slightly ajar, which made it obvious the windows were not secured, he said. Screens were either cut or removed.
Because the investigation is ongoing, he could not discuss what items had been taken.
Kimball reminds residents to secure all doors, garage doors, and windows, and also to lock vehicles. He also released two videos of the suspects.
"Please be on the lookout for suspicious activity in your neighborhood," Kimball said.
Police ask anyone with information about the incidents call the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4015, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.