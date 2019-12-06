Bettendorf neighbors speak out against 'hate propaganda' that appeared the morning after a controversial forum

Cynthia Bleich and her neighbor, Rex Grove, said they "fear for the young people who get such intolerant messages."

"We know this was a Young Republicans group that hosted this event," Grove said. "How sad that young people are told horrible things about the people who come to this country."

Bleich said she hopes more people speak out against "hate propaganda."

"I live in a neighborhood where every year we all — including my Jewish neighbor — share a holiday party," Cynthia Bleich said. "I'm an active volunteer at a food pantry and I'm a person who believes in freedom for all.

"I wonder why we don't have people who go around and tell stories about how immigrants and their families come here seeking safety and how hard they work to make a better life," she said. "That used to be the American story. I wonder why we never tell that story anymore."

Grove said he found the flyer at the bottom of his drive at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"The dog and I went out for a walk and there it was," Grove said. "It's sad to admit this, but I knew right away what was. I knew what it would basically say. Face it, this kind of stuff is back — or it's worse than it's been in a long time.

"It must have been 20 or 30 years ago that I got some of this propaganda at the end of my driveway when I lived in the McClellan neighborhood. You hope something like that goes away, but the way things are now I just knew what it was."

