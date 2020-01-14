Bettendorf mulls new facility, pool to replace aging rec centers

The City of Bettendorf may be considering a new shared community/fitness center and new outdoor aquatics center as a solution to replace its aging recreation facilities.

During a Bettendorf Park Board meeting Tuesday afternoon, city leaders unveiled conceptual drawings developed by the city's consultant, Perkins + Will, for the new facilities. The project, which will cost up to an estimated $37 million, is proposed for the city's Middle Park.

Under the plan, the city looks to consolidate and replace the city-owned Life Fitness Center, Herbert Goettsch Community Center and Splash Landing.

City Administrator Decker Ploehn told the park commissioners that the feasibility study, completed three years ago, showed a need to replace the facilities. "It was pretty easy to tell we're going to have to put a lot of money into the existing facilities and they're still going to be 50-60 years old."

In fact, he said the city is budgeting an estimated $5 million over the next five years just to do repairs and upgrades necessary at the three facilities to get them up to code and slightly modernized. "It wouldn't surprise me if that number is significantly higher."

