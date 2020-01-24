Bettendorf man wins $50,000 lottery prize
A Bettendorf man has won a $50,000 lottery prize.

Donald Sullivan won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “5 Spot” scratch game.

Sullivan purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Star, 2283 53rd Ave. in Bettendorf, and claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

The “5 Spot” scratch game features eight top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.44.

For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

