You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bettendorf gets $2.2 million federal grant for Duck Creek flood-plain buyouts
View Comments
alert featured
HOMES IN THE FLOOD PLAIN

Bettendorf gets $2.2 million federal grant for Duck Creek flood-plain buyouts

{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Bettendorf has been awarded a $2.2 million federal grant that, coupled with state and city contributions, will make $2.95 million available to buy out up to 22 homeowners in the flood plain along Duck Creek near Interstate 74.

This will be the second in what the city hopes will be more buyouts of homes in the flood plain that besides being subject to possible flooding have seen such steep increases in flood insurance that payments are no longer affordable.

The city previously has identified about 360 single-family homes in regulated flood zones and, of those, pegged about 80 for buyouts, based on their being the "first to flood" because of elevation, John Soenksen, community development director, said.

Of the 80, 10 were purchased and demolished in 2017 with the area made into green space.

The city intends to keep applying for grants that would make future buyouts possible, rescuing residents from escalating premiums that also make their homes nearly impossible to sell on the open market.

The latest grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is good news for Mark and Annetta Cooper, who have lived along Parkway Drive for 20 years.

Although they've never gotten water in their house, their flood insurance — which they're required by their lending institution to carry as long as they have a mortgage — has tripled in the past five to 10 years, Mark Cooper said.

Insurance premiums were about $600 per year when the Coopers bought their home, but are now around $1,600, he said.

And they can't sell their house for what they have in it because buyers don't want those big insurance payments either, Cooper added.

If someone could afford that (the high premiums), "why not just buy a better house somewhere else?" he said.

The city will offer homeowners a price based on appraisals from 2017 done by Rally Appraisals, Bettendorf, Soenksen said. Amounts range from around $90,000 to $160,000.

The Coopers haven't received a specific offer yet, but anticipate it soon. And if it's what they expect, they will be satisfied.

"We don't know what we would do if it weren't for this buyout," Cooper said. "We'd be up a creek, literally, without a paddle. We're glad it's working out this way."

The affected neighborhood was built in the mid-'60s. Most of the homes are one-story, with or without basements, although there are a couple of two-stories and split-foyers as well.

Cooper is concerned that the neighborhood will degrade because of a trend he already has seen: investors with money buying homes for cash "nowhere near what the house is worth because the owners want to get out, and our neighborhood is becoming a neighborhood of renters, which is not the best situation in the world," he said.

When an investor pays cash there is no lending institution involved, so no insurance is required. The investors are taking the chance that the homes won't flood and that they will continue to make money on their rents.

While a high number of rentals can be concerning, city officials are more worried about abandoned homes; that is, residents just walking away from their property because they can't make the payments, Decker Ploehn, city administrator, said.

Soenksen said he doesn't know how many homes in the area might be vacant, but that "the vast majority are still occupied under some kind of ownership."

Some residents whose homes are paid for — and therefore aren't required to buy flood insurance — are not taking buyouts, Cooper said. They are taking their chances.

Flood insurance premiums started to become a big expense after passage of the federal Biggert Waters Act of 2012 that raised rates on certain properties to more accurately reflect their true flood risk. The new policy triggered premium increases and the elimination of subsidies that, until then, made flood insurance largely affordable.

The city has three years, or until December of 2022, to complete the buyouts, Soenksen said. In addition to the federal portion of $2,215,650, the state of Iowa is contributing 10%, or $295,420, and the city of Bettendorf will contribute up to 15%, or $443,130, if every person pegged for a buyout takes it, he said.

OTHER HOMEOWNER STORIES

• Kelly Dittmer can't wait to get out from under her house on Cypress Drive that she and her husband, who has since died, bought in 2004.

It is located on one of the lowest points on Cypress and there are catch basins in the front and back yards. The sump pump runs nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, she said.

"Every rain storm, you worry about it," she said. "Water has come up to the front step. We have a generator, but you worry about the generator going out. We've had to hand-bail because the sump pump couldn't keep up."

Meantime, her insurance premiums have "skyrocketed," going from about $840 per year to almost $3,000. "And it keeps going up," she said.

Dittmer grew up in Bettendorf and lived through the back-to-back floods of 1990, so she understood what could happen when she bought her home. But big floods were considered rare in 2004, and insurance was still reasonable.

She feels the city is doing a good job with the buy out program. "They've really saved a lot of people a lot of headache and heartache," she said.

She hopes to sell the home for at least as much as she still owes.

And then she will "never, ever live in a flood plain again."

• Jennifer and Jeffrey Hovde bought their home on Holly Drive in 2013. At that time, they thought the insurance premiums were reasonable, but they kept going up.

When they decided to move back to northern Minnesota to be with aging parents in 2017, they couldn't sell their home without taking a large loss.

After unsuccessfully listing their home with two different agents, they decided instead to rent it out through a property manager.

They hope they will soon get a buy out offer from the city. If the amount offered is the appraised value, "then, yes, we believe that is a fair price," Jennifer Hovde said.

• Martin and Cicily Thachil are immigrants from India who bought their home on Greenway Drive 13 years ago.

Their flood insurance now stands at about $2,300 annually and it has "increased every year," Martin Thachil said.

He has had water in his basement. "It is not good," he said. He has tried to sell their house, "but nobody wants to buy a house with heavy flood insurance."

They, too, are looking forward to being offered a buy out. Across the street there is a green space where three homes were bought out in 2017.

Q & A

Q: Why is this area so flood-prone?

A: Greenway Creek, a Duck Creek tributary, flows underneath Parkway Drive through an underground tube, emptying into Duck Creek. During a storm, Duck Creek fills up, which in turn fills up the tube and water backs into the backyards of residents.

This happened during back-to-back storms in June 1990 when countless residents throughout the Quad-Cities had water in their homes. Although nothing of that magnitude has happened again, many homes in this targeted area of Bettendorf — and elsewhere — remain in the 100-year flood zone. That is an area that has a 1 percent probability of getting flooded in any given year.

Q: Was it the 1990 floods that put these homes in the flood plain?

A: No. This area — and others in the Quad-Cities — was identified as a flood zone in 1978.

Q: Can the city do something to the creek so it doesn't flood so much?

A: Yes, and it has. In 2009, crews reshaped Greenway's banks north of Greenway Drive between Spruce Hills Drive and Golden Valley Drive in an effort to slow the current of the feeder stream and reduce flooding.

The city expected to continue that policy but a plan for stream bank stabilization along Stafford Creek met with so much resident opposition that the city council put a hold on that type of work, Brent Morlok, city engineer, said in an email.

The current plan is to retrofit detention basins around town to make them more effective during everyday rainfall events, particularly back-to-back storms, he said.

"If we’re able to detain more water in the basins the creeks should have less runoff already flowing in them from the previous events and hopefully see some reduction in flooding," Morlok wrote. "We’re still working on potential funding for that work."

If that can be worked out in upcoming budget sessions, "we could potentially start some of that work in the late summer/early fall," he said.

Q: What if a homeowner doesn't like the amount of the city's buyout offer?

A: Residents can appeal to a board set up by the mayor and city council specifically for this program.

Quote

I will "never, ever live in a flood plain again."

-- Kelly Dittmer

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News