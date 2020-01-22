Bettendorf council questions the ongoing costs of proposed recreational facilities

As the Bettendorf City Council got its first look Tuesday night at plans for replacing three of the city's aging recreational facilities, questions arose about the new facilities' potential operational costs and revenues.
City Administrator Decker Ploehn and Liz Solis-Willis, interim park and recreation director, unveiled a $37 million conceptual plan developed by the city's consultant, Perkins + Will, during the council's Committee-of-the-Whole meeting. They made the same presentation a week ago to the Bettendorf Park Board.
The plan suggests building an outdoor aquatics center and a combined community/fitness center, both in Middle Park, to replace the city's Splash Landing, Life Fitness Center and Herbert Goettsch Community Center.
Solis-Willis said the new aquatics center would have more offerings for a variety of ages as well as be designed so parents with different-aged children could watch them at different areas at the same time.
The new community/fitness center would be similar in size and offerings as the buildings it would replace, Ploehn said. "We would lose gym space because we have two at the community center that we don't have here (in the new plan)."
Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster noted the city subsidizes the three current facilities by $600,000 above their revenues. "Will there be a business plan on what the revenues it will need...?" he asked of the plan that will go to the voters. "The cost to build the buildings is one thing, the cost to run it is another."
Ploehn said the consultant, Perkins + Will had estimated preliminary costs and revenues that include making the Life Fitness Center membership-based. "We know what we make today (in revenues)," he said. "It's the Fitness Center (revenue projections) that gives us the heebie-jeebies."
He added the city will bring more detailed financials to council before it gives approval to holding a referendum on the issue. He said the earliest the referendum could be is Sept. 6.
All three facilities are 50 and more years old "and all are in excess of their life," Ploehn said.
"The 'new' pool is now 21 years old," he said of Splash Landing. But its bathhouse and some of the water piping date back to 1968. Last year, the city spent an unexpected $40,000 just to get the pool open, he said. Meanwhile, the community center, which was built in the early 1960s, is in need of $5 million in repairs and updates including a new roof, heating and air conditioning system and to get the building "ADA-compliant and just modernized."