Bettendorf council questions the ongoing costs of proposed recreational facilities

Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster noted the city subsidizes the three current facilities by $600,000 above their revenues. "Will there be a business plan on what the revenues it will need...?" he asked of the plan that will go to the voters. "The cost to build the buildings is one thing, the cost to run it is another."

Ploehn said the consultant, Perkins + Will had estimated preliminary costs and revenues that include making the Life Fitness Center membership-based. "We know what we make today (in revenues)," he said. "It's the Fitness Center (revenue projections) that gives us the heebie-jeebies."

He added the city will bring more detailed financials to council before it gives approval to holding a referendum on the issue. He said the earliest the referendum could be is Sept. 6.

All three facilities are 50 and more years old "and all are in excess of their life," Ploehn said.