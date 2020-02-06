Bettendorf community development director retiring

After a 40-year career in city government across eastern Iowa, John Soenksen is retiring as Bettendorf's community development director.
Soenksen, who joined the city as a planner in 2001, was promoted to development director two years ago. He replaced Bill Connors who retired and now is an alderman. Soenksen, 62, will retire effective March 27.
"The time has to come," he said, adding he deliberately chose not to leave two years ago when the city had an early retirement buyout. "Five department heads left on the same day. The amount of experience and years of service that walked out the door, I knew how disruptive that would be and I wanted that transition."
Soenksen began his career in law enforcement in 1978 as a police officer in Clinton. A decade later, he became police chief in Tipton, Iowa. In 1990, he also was asked to take on the duties of zoning administrator — taking those new skills to Bettendorf.
"What a great career he's had," said Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn, who also traded a law enforcement career for city administration. "What I've always liked about John is when you talked to him, he concentrated on listening to you... He had a great quality of being a fabulous listener."
Ploehn said he had hoped to have Soenksen stay another year. "But he did a great job in those two years and he had a fabulous career up to that point."
During his tenure with the city, Soenksen helped guide various developments across Bettendorf.
"When I first came here almost 19 years ago, there was nothing north of 53rd (Avenue)," he recalled. "My career was book-ended with two neat projects. The first was the Duck Creek Plaza development and now on this end, the redevelopment occurring at the TBK Sports Complex."
He and his wife Jenny, who is retiring as a court reporter in the 7th Judicial District, plan to remain in Bettendorf.
The city plans to name an interim director, but hopes to have a replacement on staff in the next three or four months, Ploehn said.
At its meeting Tuesday night, the Bettendorf City Council authorized city staff to begin recruiting for Soenksen's replacement. The position, which serves as a full-time department head, has a salary range of $86,762-$138,959.
In other action, the council approved the hiring of a FEMA Flood Buyout coordinator to assist in Bettendorf's FEMA flood buyouts.
Ploehn said the coordinator will be a temporary or contract position. It is funded 100 percent by a federal $74,880 grant awarded to the city.
With the assistance of a $2.2 million federal flood grant combined with state and local contributions, Bettendorf will spend up to $2.95 million to buy out up to 22 homes in the Duck Creek floodplain near Interstate 74. The purchases are expected to occur over the next two years.