The bad news: Bennigan’s in Rock Island is closing.
The good news: It will be replaced by a new restaurant, Rock Island Ale House, coming to downtown by early February 2020.
Bennigan’s, the tavern and grill at 226 17th St. in downtown Rock Island, will close permanently on Sunday, Nov. 3.
You have free articles remaining.
The space will undergo extensive renovation to make a home for the Rock Island Ale House, which will open around February.
“Rock Island Ale House seeks to carry out the tradition of bringing the local community together to enjoy an assortment of locally handcrafted beers in an upbeat and lively atmosphere featuring occasional live music and entertainment,” according to a news release from Kinseth Hospitality Companies.
The space is part of the Holiday Inn & Conference Center, Rock Island.