You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Beginning of work week may bring another trace of snow to the Quad-Cities
View Comments
alert top story

Beginning of work week may bring another trace of snow to the Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}
Longview Park, Rock Island

Icicles at upper right help frame a quite, overcast scene Sunday afternoon at Longview Park, Rock Island.

 Linda Cook

The Quad-Cities may get a little more snow early in the work week, but it won't add much to what's already on the ground.

A trace of snow remained Sunday, with overcast skies and a high temperature of 28.

Brian Pierce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the additional snow — expected to begin late Sunday and finish by dawn Monday — will amount to only a trace.

Depending on the cloud cover, high temperatures may be in the middle 30s Monday in a week that will bring active weather patterns.

Tuesday will be dry, with high temperatures from 35 to 40, he said.

Wednesday may bring another dusting of snow.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
United Township on verge of adding bass fishing club
Local

United Township on verge of adding bass fishing club

  • Updated

EAST MOLINE — Pending board approval at the January 13th board meeting, United Township likely will be adding another activity. Some would call it an outright sport. The board is expected to add a bass fishing club at Monday's board meeting. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News