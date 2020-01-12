Beginning of work week may bring another trace of snow to the Quad-Cities

The Quad-Cities may get a little more snow early in the work week, but it won't add much to what's already on the ground.

A trace of snow remained Sunday, with overcast skies and a high temperature of 28.

Brian Pierce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the additional snow — expected to begin late Sunday and finish by dawn Monday — will amount to only a trace.

Depending on the cloud cover, high temperatures may be in the middle 30s Monday in a week that will bring active weather patterns.

Tuesday will be dry, with high temperatures from 35 to 40, he said.

Wednesday may bring another dusting of snow.

