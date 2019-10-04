Filmmakers and Bettendorf natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods announced this week their next project includes five of their favorite things: Sam Raimi, Taissa Farmiga, Ron Livingston, horror, and the state of Iowa.
They are writing and directing the episode "Almost There" for the upcoming anthology "50 States of Fright," to be released next year by the new streaming service Quibi.
The first season will explore stories based on urban legends from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, and Washington — taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country, according to deadline.com.
“The driving force for us as a studio is to foster the careers of emerging talent by marrying them with proven innovators,” said Van Toffler, CEO, Gunpowder & Sky. “With '50 States of Fright' we sought out a diverse group of breakthrough performers and fearless horror visionaries and partnered them with Sam Raimi to oversee the creative process. This winning formula ensures we’ll get a s-load of scares.”
Beck and Woods — who co-wrote 2018's horror hit "A Quiet Place" and wrote and directed this year's "Haunt" — said this week their episode is based on Iowa folklore of an event that took place in Fort Dodge, declining to be more specific.
"While we weren’t able to film in Iowa due to larger production logistics, we are thrilled to have cast Cedar Rapids native Ron Livingston as one of the lead roles," they said by e-mail, adding the episode is slated to air in April 2020.
"As filmmakers, Iowa is at the forefront of our minds when we embark on any of our projects," Beck and Woods (2003 Bettendorf High grads) said. "This specific opportunity surfaced when we were having a general conversation with Sam Raimi and his team brought up the idea of doing an anthology series with a horror story in every state.
"We immediately told them that we would be offended if they hired anyone else to write and direct the Iowa episode," they said. "Luckily they were happy to have us and everything came together quickly from there. We’re doing our best to thread Iowa iconography into every frame.
"Sam Raimi is one of our cinematic heroes, and it’s an honor to collaborate with him on a story that takes place in our home state.”
The Beck/Woods episode will co-star Taissa Farmiga ("American Horror Story"). Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan will co-star in the series' “The Golden Arm," based on a famous urban legend out of Michigan, co-written by Sam Raimi (director of "Evil Dead" and "Spider-Man" films) and Ivan Raimi, and directed by Sam Raimi.
“Haunt” opened nationwide last month, and had a one-night Q-C showing, Sept. 14 at the Putnam Giant Screen Theater. It was co-produced by Eli Roth (whose directing credits include “Death Wish,” "Hostel” and “Cabin Fever”).
Beck and Woods are also writing “The Boogeyman” for 20th Century Fox and 21 Laps Entertainment, based on Stephen King's iconic short story of the same name.
They said previously that as creators of the "Quiet Place" franchise, they weren't involved with writing the 2020 sequel, which was penned and directed by the original's director and co-star, John Krasinski.
In the wake of the success of the film, "we’ve chosen to avoid the allure of making sequels and remakes, and instead focus on a slate of other exciting projects, in part collaborating with heroes like Stephen King, Mahershala Ali, and Sam Raimi," Beck and Woods said.