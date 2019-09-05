DAVENPORT — The 66th biannual Beaux Arts Fair will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Bechtel Plaza outside the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St.
Admission to this juried fine art/fine craft fair is free, as is admission to the museum. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The fall Beaux Arts Fair is the perfect time to begin Christmas shopping while your kids enjoy the five free Children’s Creation Stations that will be open each day, according to the fair committee. Food and music will complement the 50 artists and craftsmen attending this year.
The 2019 spring Beaux Arts Fair was voted No. 87 out of the top 200 art fairs nationwide in Sunshine Artist Magazine, according to the committee. The 2018 spring Beaux Arts Fair also was named to the list.
The Beaux Arts Fund Committee, a nonprofit group of volunteers, donates all proceeds to the Figge Art Museum to fund exhibitions and educational programs. No commissions will be charged.
For more information, visit beauxartsfair.com.