Beach Boys to play Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Aug. 16

The Beach Boys will return to the Quad-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
Tickets ($45 to $85) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, available at rhythmcitycasino.com, 844-852-4FUN or at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort. The legendary group performed in the area in August 2018, July 2015 and April 2009 at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline; and July 2017 at the Adler Theatre, Davenport.
Since lead singer Mike Love (now age 78) penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the band’s chart-toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”
The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have racked up more than 33 platinum and gold record awards, according to a tour release. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys” (2003), Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.
The band now includes Love, longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.
For more information, visit thebeachboys.com.