{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

Firefighters are responding to a barge that hit the Crescent Bridge on the Iowa side of the river Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were on the scene at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The bridge carries a rail line between Davenport and Rock Island.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

This story will be updated. 

0
0
0
1
0

Load comments