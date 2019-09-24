Firefighters are responding to a barge that hit the Crescent Bridge on the Iowa side of the river Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were on the scene at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The bridge carries a rail line between Davenport and Rock Island.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A barge struck the Crescent Bridge on the Iowa side, Davenport. Firefighters are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/KpnSh0Fmy5— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) September 24, 2019
This story will be updated.