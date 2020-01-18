VIEWPOINT: The Mississippi River is high, so why not raise the rollers?

Barb Ickes Follow Barb Ickes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Mississippi River is high. Again.

Already we're being warned of an "enhanced risk" of spring flooding. As a result, several readers have written to ask why the rollers at Lock & Dam 15 in Davenport/Rock Island aren't being raised to give the excess water a path out of town.

One reader accused the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of maintaining extra-high river levels for financial reasons. The Mississippi River is being held back to an artificially high level, the reader said, because officials at the Corps don't want to blow their budget on dredging the silted-in areas of our pool.

"Their claim about not being able to control flooding is accurate, but they've been making the flooding much worse by holding excessive water back during winter months," he wrote.

While it's true that the Corps must, by Congressional order, maintain a channel depth of 9 feet, the agency is not creating flooding. And the Corps does raise the rollers when water reaches a certain depth.

The skeptics' point of view makes a certain amount of sense, though.