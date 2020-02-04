VIEWPOINT: Quad-City contractor confirms 'mistake' in failure to pull permits

And I wasn't the only one who noticed. When an anonymous caller began a conversation with, "You know that mansion Jim Russell bought?" I knew what he was talking about. He evidently called the city, too.

"On the Russell property, we got the same complaint you received," said Rich Oswald, Davenport's neighborhood services director. "We went out, and they spoke with Jim."

Russell instantly acknowledged the error, apologized for it and made it right.

"Most of what we did was cosmetic," he said. "On the other hand, we did some bathroom and kitchen work that should have been permitted.

"I'll take responsibility for that. We're rectifying the situation. There's no good excuse."

OK. But how does a successful contractor fail to consider his obligation to pull permits?

"I don't have anything personally to do with that," Russell said. "I have 28 project managers to do those. I wouldn't know how to pull a permit if I tried.

"We need to pay the appropriate penalty."

And what is the penalty for failing to follow the rules?

"It's a doubled permit fee," Oswald said.