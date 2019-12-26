VIEWPOINT: Pot propaganda: Most of us knew better all these years

Some saw through the smoke long ago and held fast to the faith that others one day would see it too.

When Laura Bomgardner opened her modest head shop at 1722 10th St., Moline, five years ago, she felt the wind of change.

"Around that time, they were talking about legalizing medical marijuana in Illinois," said Bomgardner, who since has opened Lolly Too at 1711 5th Ave., Moline. "I've known my whole life that marijuana is medical — for anxiety, stress, pain, depression.

"While some people were having a martini after work, some were loading a bong. The effect was the same, though alcohol is more dangerous. Now, you're not going to be criminalized for your choice of medicine."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bomgardner has been selling locally made glassware, including pipes and other paraphernalia, since she opened for business. Her line of CBD products (oils derived from hemp) has been well-received for their medicinal value, too, including among senior citizens looking for pharmaceutical-free relief from arthritis pain and other ailments.

Even so, she's not interested in jumping through the necessary hoops to turn one of her businesses into a retail outlet for legal Illinois reefer.