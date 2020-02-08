VIEWPOINT: Fatal Bettendorf bike accident a mystery

"Now, it's like, My God: What did happen?" she said. "It was catastrophic injuries. It did not appear he anticipated a fall. His arm was not extended out to protect himself.

"It looked like he didn't know it was coming."

Terrible timing

One of Jim and Jaye Stoffers' two sons was on his way to their house from his nearby job around 7:30 p.m. on July 10.

He called his mom to ask whether his dad was home. He'd come upon a bad-looking accident on Forest Grove, and he asked his mom to check her cell phone's tracker app to see if his dad's bike was on the move.

It wasn't.

"Zach came and picked me up, and we quickly came upon a lot of backed-up traffic," Stoffer said. "I said, 'Let me out.' I started running.

"My heart sank. He wasn't moving. It was worse than anything I could've imagined in my worst fears."

She could plainly see that the love of her life for more than 33 years was in serious trouble.

At Genesis Medical Center, the man she called "Stoffer" was being prepared for air transport to Iowa City. She watched his battered body being prepped by the flight crew.