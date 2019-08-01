Maria Alvarado isn’t thinking of running away to join the circus, but she is thinking about traveling with the fair again.
Alvarado, of Davenport, has been working “off and on” at the Mississippi Valley Fair since she was 17, and even traveled with the fair until her car broke down.
“I like seeing the kids win — especially when the parents are cynical,” she said.
This year, she’s working the hermit crab game, where players try to get a ping pong ball into small fish bowls laid on a wooden grid with holes.
Now 22, Alvarado said it’s been one of her favorite jobs, especially when she gets to work in the Quad-Cities.
“It’s a lot more fun,” she said. “I see a lot of people I know from my hometown.”
The Mississippi Valley Fair is celebrating its 100th year through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St, Davenport.
Alvarado isn’t the only worker from the Quad-Cities.
Tracey Powell of Davenport said working the Mississippi Valley Fair was an interesting job and that he’d “definitely” consider working it again next summer. Like Alvarado, he likes seeing people he knows, and has been working it on and off, though he’s never traveled with the fair.
It’s been more than five years since he worked the fair.
“I just happened to hear about it again,” Powell said. “It’s been awhile.”
Not everyone working the fair is a local, of course.
Originally from Louisiana, Jason Varnado, 36, travels full-time with the fair.
Varnado had never been to the Quad-Cities, but he’s impressed by the community.
“There’s more of a crowd here,” he said. “It’s a much bigger deal.”
However big the crowd, though, he wouldn’t say the Quad-Cities were his favorite place to travel, and the area's reputation for friendliness, "Iowa nice," isn’t enough to completely win him over.
“[My favorite is] definitely Oregon,” he said. “It’s just the most beautiful place with the nicest people.”
Varnado’s been traveling for three years, specifically to see the rest of the country. He doesn’t know how long he’ll keep doing it.
Alvarado still hasn’t decided if she’ll start traveling again.
“A lot of people live for this,” she said, but it’s hard to pin down exactly what keeps her coming back, even if just for a summer job.
“I guess I just really like the environment — it’s bright, it’s colorful,” Alvarado said. “... A lot of carnies get a bad rap, but they’re very nice. Wherever you go, you’ll get a few bad people.”
Thrill seekers ride Freak Out at the Mississippi Valley Fair, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Davenport.
Aubrey Putman, 18, of Wilton leads the line in youth competing in the senior yearling heifer during the 4H Dairy Show at the Mississippi Valley Fair, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Davenport.
Lavern Gonis of Davenport, a carny at the Mississippi Valley Fair, waits for riders Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Davenport.
Connor Cheek, 2, of Davenport poses at a photo station at the Mississippi Valley Fair, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Davenport.
Abigal Miller, 5, of Davenport takes a spin on a ride at the Mississippi Valley Fair, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Davenport.
Jason Varnado of Louisiana waits for gamers at the Mississippi Valley Fair, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Davenport.
Thrill seekers ride Fire Ball at the Mississippi Valley Fair, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Davenport.
Wil Allen of Texas waits for gamers at the Mississippi Valley Fair, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Davenport.
Tracy Powell of Davenport takes a smoke break before returning to helping riders exit the Genesis ride at the Mississippi Valley Fair, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Davenport.
Maria Alvarado of Davenport explains a game to a guest at the Hermit Crab Game at the Mississippi Valley Fair, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Davenport.
The Budweiser Clydesdale have a meal before the 100th anniversary of the Great Mississippi Valley Fair, Monday, July 29, 2019, at the fairgrounds in Davenport. The fair opens on Tuesday.
Scenes of preparation for the 100th anniversary of the Great Mississippi Valley Fair in the dairy barn, Monday, July 29, 2019, at the fairgrounds in Davenport. The fair opens on Tuesday. The fair opens on Tuesday.
Adison Daufeldt 12, of DeWitt, uses her cell phone to get pictures of the baby goats before the start of the 100th anniversary of the Great Mississippi Valley Fair, Monday, July 29, 2019, at the fairgrounds in Davenport. The fair opens on Tuesday.
Scenes of preparation for the 100th anniversary of the Great Mississippi Valley Fair in the dairy cow judging, Monday, July 29, 2019, at the fairgrounds in Davenport. The fair opens on Tuesday.
Employees of Evans United Shows wash the Ferris wheel during preparations for the 100th anniversary of the Great Mississippi Valley Fair, Monday, July 29, 2019, at the fairgrounds in Davenport. The fair opens on Tuesday.
The rides are idle as the preparation for the 100th anniversary of the Great Mississippi Valley Fair continues, Monday, July 29, 2019, at the fairgrounds in Davenport. The fair opens on Tuesday.
