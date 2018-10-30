The death of a 7-month-old in Davenport in late September appears to have been accidental, Davenport police said Tuesday.
An autopsy performed on the baby, who has not been identified by police, determined the cause of death to be suffocation.
Police said Tuesday they still were waiting on lab tests to make a final determination.
Around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30, police responded to a home in the 400 block of East 6th Street for a baby who was not breathing.
The baby was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, by Medic EMS. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No further information has been released.