Baby bottle fundraiser to benefit Pregnancy Resources

The 2020 Baby Bottle Campaign to benefit Pregnancy Resources is underway, and contributions collected will help provide services and supplies for the centers in Davenport and Moline and the Mobile Medical Unit.

Funds raised help advance the holistic mission of Pregnancy Resources in providing life-affirming limited medical care, education, and ongoing support to moms and dads in the Quad-Cities and surrounding communities.

Anyone interested in donating can get an empty baby bottle at either of the two centers, 3825 16th St., Moline, or at 2706 West Central Park Ave., Davenport.

The empty baby bottles, which can be filled with change, bills or checks, also are available at many area churches. For more information, call Liz Ryan, outreach and events coordinator, at 309-797-3636. Ryan said, “We encourage families to keep the baby bottles for three to four weeks and then return them.”

