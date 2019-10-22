MILAN — Village leaders approved a TIF agreement with AutoZone. The car parts retailer plans to build a new location just southwest of HyVee.
"We've been working with AutoZone for quite some time," Mayor Duane Dawson said. "It's a good project we have going."
Finance director Mark Hunt agreed. "I think they'll do very well," he said, adding that AutoZone is projecting to make around a million dollars in sales in the first year at that location.
"It's also important to consider that they won't be chasing out any mom and pop shops," Hunt explained. Currently, there is no car parts store in Milan.
The TIF agreement would loan $35,000 to AutoZone to help build and prep the site. Hunt believes the village will see that money back from sales and property tax from the retailer.
The board also:
• Discussed plans for Dollar Tree to build on an empty lot next to Walgreens. Due to cost-saving measures, they no longer are requesting a TIF agreement, but plan to build.
• Approved trick or treat times from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.